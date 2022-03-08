UConn vs Villanova: Geno Auriemma: 'I'm really proud of them' after UConn captures Big East tournament | UConn Post Game

In this UConn vs Villanova post game news conference, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said his assistant coach Jemelle Elliot told him to trust his team and "they rewarded us, I'm proud of them." The Huskies avenged a loss to Villanova earlier this season with a 70-40 win to capture the Big East tournament. Auriemma said his team proved they are more than just Paige Bueckers, their commitment to defense has made them a team to be reckoned with in the NCAA tournament.