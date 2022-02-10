UConn vs Villanova: Geno Auriemma on Azzi Fudd, loss to Villanova | UConn Post Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Geno AuriemmaItalian-born American women's basketball coach
- Azzi FuddAmerican basketball player
In this UConn vs Villanova post game news conference, Geno Auriemma discusses what he saw in the Huskies 72-69 loss to Villanova and how they need to get over it with DePaul coming up next. Geno also talks about Azzi Fudd and how impressive she's been since coming back from injury.