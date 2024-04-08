UConn vs. Purdue: How to Stream the NCAA Men’s Championship Game Online

March Madness concludes as the Purdue Boilermakers and UConn Huskies men’s teams are heading to the NCAA championship game.

Taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the men’s NCAA Division 1 basketball championship game airs Monday night at 6:20 p.m. PT/9:20 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT and TruTV and streams simultaneously on Max with the B/R Sports add-on. Max is offering one of its best streaming deals with up to 45 percent off annual subscriptions and the B/R Sports add-on for free for a limited time; learn more here.

At a Glance: How to Watch the NCAA Men’s Championship Game Online

Date Monday, April 8 at 6:20 p.m. PT/9:20 p.m. ET

TV channels TBS, TNT or TruTV

Stream online Max (with B/R Sports add-on)

More ways to watch online DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling

Watch Men's nCAA Championship on Max

Below, keep reading to find out how to watch the UConn vs. Purdue NCAA Division 1 men’s championship game online (including for free), plus where to find deals on last-minute tickets to see the action in person.

How to Watch UConn vs. Purdue NCAA Championship Game Online

The UConn vs. Purdue NCAA men’s championship game airs tonight on TBS, TNT and TruTV at 6:20 p.m. PT/9:20 p.m. ET, and streams simultaneously on Max with the B/R Sports add-on.

Through April 9, you can save up to 45 percent off the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service and get the B/R Sports add-on for free under Max’s latest deal; learn more here.

Cord-cutters can watch the men’s NCAA March Madness basketball games on any live TV streaming service that carries Turner Broadcast System channels, including DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling and others. All web-based services are accessible on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or smart TV.

Alternatively, you can log into TNT.com, TBS.com or TruTV.com with your cable TV provider credentials, including both traditional and web-based services such as DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Verizon, Xfinity and others.

Learn more about some of the top options for streaming the men’s NCAA Division 1 championship game online below, including the best trials that let you watch for free.

How to Stream UConn vs. Purdue NCAA Championship Online for Free

Max

Get Max

The NCAA games are streaming exclusively on Max (formerly known as HBO Max) through the B/R Sports hub, which is free for a limited time with an annual plan. The add-on has access to March Madness games on TNT, TBS and TruTV starting at $5.83 per month when you pay for a year of service upfront. Max’s limited-time streaming deal saves you up to 45 percent off one year if you sign up by April 9; learn more here.



In addition to March Madness, Max’s B/R Sports includes NBA on TNT, NHL on TNT, U.S. Soccer, NCAA March Madness and much more. The service also has hit movies like Barbie, Blue Beetle, Avatar: The Way of Water and others, as well as award-winning series such as Succession, Barry, The White Lotus and more.

BEST STREAMING SERVICE OVERALL

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

get directv Stream

Watch the UConn vs. Purdue championship game on TBS, TNT or truTV for free with a five-day trial to DirecTV Stream. The live TV streaming service offers over 75 other channels, including NBC, ABC, Fox, AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel and much more.



Pricing starts as low as $69.99 for the entry-level Entertainment package. In addition, other plans offer between 105-150 channels with prices ranging from $84.99 to $159.99 per month. New subscribers can receive a $100 Visa reward card for a limited time. Learn more about the offer here.

BEST LIVE TV STREAMING BUNDLE

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

Get Hulu + live TV

You can also livestream the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament online on TBS, TNT or TruTV with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. It includes access to over 90 live channels, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ starting at $76.99 per month.



With a subscription, Hulu + Live TV users can watch originals from Hulu, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm (Star Wars, Indiana Jones), The Muppets Studio and Pixar. Subscribers can also watch ESPN+ for original sports programming and live sports from Formula 1, the NHL, MLB and other sports leagues. It includes unlimited cloud DVR too. Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t offer a free trial at this time.

BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Get Sling

Sling is one of the cheapest options for new live TV streaming subscribers who want to watch the UConn vs. Purdue NCAA Division 1 championship game online. You can watch TBS, TNT or TruTV on Sling Blue, which is half off for the first month for new subscribers.



Regularly $45 per month, the Sling Blue plan is only $22.50 for your first month and includes over 40 local and national broadcast channels.



Other options include the Sling Orange tier ($20 for the first month, $40 monthly after), which also features Bravo, Disney Channel, ESPN, FreeForm, FX, AMC, BBC America, USA Network and much more; and the combined Sling Orange + Blue package ($30 for the first month, $60 monthly afterward) and includes truTV and TBS as part of its offerings.

UConn vs. Purdue NCAA Championship: The Best Deals on Last-Minute Basketball Game Tickets

Last-minute tickets for the UConn vs. Purdue NCAA championship game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. As of press time, Ticketmaster (the official ticketing site for the NCAA basketball tournament) has seats starting at $90; you can also score some of the best deals at third-party resale platforms such as Vivid Seats (get $20 off with code THR2024) SeatGeek (save $10 off with code HOLLYWOOD10), TicketLiquidator (save $10 off with code TLSUMMER) and Ticket Network (use code TNTIX for $10 off orders of $200 and up), Gametime and Stubhub.

