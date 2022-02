Associated Press

Purdue forward Trevion Williams credited pregame preparation for his game-saving block. Williams rejected a layup try by Donta Scott in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey's go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday. “Scott is one of the best in the league and I figured it wasn't him it would be (Fatts) Russell,” Williams said of the final shot.