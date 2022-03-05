UConn vs Georgetown: Maria Marino goes 1-on-1 with Geno Auriemma after UConn cruises to win | UConn Post Game

In this UConn vs Georgetown post game interview, SNY's Maria Marino talks with UConn head coach Geno Auriemma about the team's complete effort in their opening round win of the Big East tournament over Georgetown. While Auriemma agreed that holding the Hoyas to 9 points in the first half was impressive, "Can we do it three days in a row? I don't know. The competition is going to get better each day."