Cartilage makes this scalloped hammerhead shark's body flexible. NOAA NMFS, CC BY Why do humans have bones instead of cartilage like sharks? – Natalya N., age 12, Aliso Viejo, California First, let's talk about the difference between bone and cartilage. They both are materials that can make up a skeleton, but they are quite different. Bone doesn'