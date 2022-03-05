UConn vs Georgetown: Geno Auriemma on Paige Bueckers progress, team's commitment to defense | UConn Post Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Paige BueckersAmerican basketball player
- Geno AuriemmaItalian-born American women's basketball coach
In this UConn vs Georgetown post game news conference, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma explains where he thinks Paige Bueckers is in her return to the lineup, in UConn's 84-38 rout of Georgetown in the Big East tournament opener. Geno: "it improves little by little every day...but she's not back where we need her to be yet." He was actually glad that Bueckers "got knocked on her butt" on a layup attempt, saying "I think she realizes she's okay." Auriemma also emphasized that their commitment to defense has always been a UConn staple. The Huskies held Georgetown to just 9 points in the first half, but "even if we're up 20 , if you're not going to guard anybody, you're not going to be in the game."