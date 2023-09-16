UConn vs. Florida International

Sep. 15—LOCATION — Rentschler Field, East Hartford

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Records: UConn 0-2, FIU 2-1

Last game: UConn lost at Georgia State, 35-14, Saturday; FIU beat North Texas, 46-39, Saturday

Series: UConn leads, 1-0, winning 33-12 in Miami in 2022.

Players to watch: UConn, r-jr. QB Ta'Quan Roberson (19 for 30, 216 yards, 2 TDs, 1 int.), so. RB Victor Rosa (19 carries, 116 yards, 2 TDs), grad WR Brett Buckman (11 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD), So. TE Justin Joly (7 catches, 91 yards), Sr. LB Jackson Mitchell (22 tackles), Jr. DB Durante Jones (19 tackles, including 12 solo), Sr. DE Eric Watts (8 tackles), grad LB Noah Plack (17 tackles), punter George Caratan (47.3 average)

FIU, fr. QB Keyone Jenkins (35-for-62, 583 yards, 3 TDs, 3 ints), r-jr. WR Kris Mitchell (17 catches 297 yards, third highest in FBS, 3 TDs), so. RB Shomari Lawrence (254 yards, 2TDs), r-so. RB Kejon Owens (101 yards, 3 TDS); jr. safety CJ Christian (15 tackles, 1 int., 2 pass break-ups); Sr. LB Donovan Mitchell (12.7 tackles per game, 6th in the FBS, 3 forced fumbles); jr. DB D'Verik Daniel (25 tackles, 1 int.)

Noteworthy: UConn and FIU scheduled to play again in 2025 (in East Hartford) and 2027 (in Miami)

Quotable: Redshirt junior quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson on playing last week for the first time since suffering a season-ending injury in the 2022 season opener: "It was a great feeling. It was something that I can't really describe. It's something that puts a smile on your face, just to play the game you love with the people that you love."

Four down territory

— This is Roberson's team now with starter Joe Fagnano (shoulder) out for the season. He led the Huskies on two late TD drives in last week's loss. Will he be the spark that the offense, which averages 14 pts per game, desperately needs?

"Through the first two games, we didn't execute enough," Roberson said. "Going forward, whatever coach calls, we have to execute because if we execute, it gives us a chance."

— UConn's defense needs to make some momentum turning plays. It has forced only one turnover — a fumble — in two games and allowed 29.5 points per game. Opponents have converted 16 of 32 on third downs.

— Huskies will take a repeat performance from last year's rout of FIU. In that game, they rushed for 295 yards, averaging 6.4 per carry. Devontae Houston piled up 135 yards.

— First of three straight home games, something that UConn must take advantage of in order to have a successful season. Duke visits next weekend and then Utah State on Sept. 30.

Extra points: Mora on his team's ability to bounce back after two losses: "I'm very confident in it, but I need to see it. I need to see us bounce back." ... FIU has won two straight, beating North Texas and Maine (14-12). Only loss at Louisiana Tech (22-17). ... Coach Mike MacIntyre is in his 2nd season. ... Panthers own 14th best red zone defense in the country, allowing only four TDs in 10 trips. ... UConn is 1-3 all-time vs. Conference USA teams.

— Gavin Keefe