UConn’s Tristen Newton wins Bob Cousy Award, recognized as top Division I point guard

GLENDALE, Ariz. – UConn’s Tristen Newton was named the winner of the Naismith Hall of Fame’s Bob Cousy Award, which recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s basketball, on Saturday.

Newton is the third UConn men’s basketball player to win the award, joining Kemba Walker (2011) and Shabazz Napier (2014).

Transferring to UConn from East Carolina before last season, Newton was also named a consensus First Team All-American as he led the Huskies in scoring (15 points per game) and assists (6.0). The El Paso, Texas, native was second on the team in rebounding (6.7).

“It is an honor to receive this recognition,” Newton said in a team release. “Credit to my teammates and coaches for always putting me in position to succeed and put the team in the best position to win games. This would not be possible without the success of our team and I am hungry to keep going in the Final Four.”

Newton holds UConn’s all-time record in triple-doubles with four after just two seasons in Storrs, including two this year. He’s had 11 double-doubles and scored at least 20 points on eight different occasions as he directed the No. 1 offense in the country and helped lead UConn to its first-ever No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“Tristen lost so much of his wing men, had to assume so much responsibility. Last year he was a fourth starter, fifth starter to now the driving force behind this team,” coach Dan Hurley said Thursday. “His career as a guard at UConn – I don’t know what happens from here with him, I think he’s got a great chance to play in the NBA for a while – but guards having worn the uniform, with what he’s done in terms of winning and accolades, it’s tough to beat his two years of accomplishments.”