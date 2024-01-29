UConn’s Tristen Newton named top 10 candidate for Bob Cousy point guard award

Tristen Newton, UConn’s leader in points, rebounds and assists, was named a top 10 candidate for the Bob Cousy Award, the Naismith Hall of Fame announced Monday. The award, in its 21st year, recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s basketball.

Newton, averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, was also recently named to the midseason top 25 watch list for the Wooden Award, the most prestigious recognition in the sport.

The fifth-year guard from El Paso, Texas, has recorded five games of 20 or more points this season. He’s had four double-doubles and scored in double figures in 16 of UConn’s 20 games this year.

Newton put together his third career triple-double – more than any other active player – against Manhattan in November and notched a season-high 31 points in a valiant effort that nearly lifted the Huskies to a win in Allen Fieldhouse, one of the toughest road environments in the sport, against Kansas. In UConn’s last two games, Newton scored 25 points to lift the Huskies to a road win over Villanova and had 22 in Sunday’s 43-point win over Xavier.

He currently ranks second in the Big East in assists per game and is top-15 in the league in scoring, rebounding and free throw percentage. Newton is also the only active NCAA player to top the career milestones of 1,700 points, 600 assists and 600 rebounds.

In determining the recipient of the Cousy Award, five finalists will be presented to Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, “composed of top men’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers,” according to a release.

The winner will be decided on a date yet to be determined.

Top 10 candidates for Bob Cousy Award