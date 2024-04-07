UConn takes on Purdue in the National Championship

Purdue Boilermakers (34-4, 18-4 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (36-3, 21-2 Big East)

Glendale, Arizona; Monday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn plays No. 3 Purdue in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

The Huskies' record in Big East play is 21-2, and their record is 15-1 in non-conference games. UConn is the best team in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.5 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Boilermakers are 18-4 against Big Ten teams. Purdue is 30-4 against opponents with a winning record.

UConn averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Purdue gives up. Purdue has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is averaging 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Huskies. Donovan Clingan is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Zach Edey is averaging 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 40.3 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.