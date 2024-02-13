UConn still the class of men’s college hoops
Now that football season is over, Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz catches you up on what’s going on in men’s college basketball - including the Huskies quest for back-to-back titles.
Now that football season is over, Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz catches you up on what’s going on in men’s college basketball - including the Huskies quest for back-to-back titles.
The playoff is expanding from four teams to 12 this season.
The gap between the major conferences and all others has existed for decades, but now there are cracks forming within that top tier of conferences — and those cracks could lead to major changes for the college football and basketball postseasons.
Here are 10 stretch-run storylines to watch to get you ready for March Madness.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down the coaching turnover that took place over the last few days at UCLA.
Let's reset the MVP race, featuring four favorites, with roughly 30 games to go in the season.
Haason Reddick has enjoyed two Pro Bowl nods and 27 sacks in his two seasons with the Eagles, and it seems he wants to stay with them.
Police say the theft was financially motivated and not race-related.
Dalton Del Don delivers an overview of what to look for in evaluating fantasy starting pitchers, as well as some hurlers to target in drafts.
Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 car for Kevin Harvick following Harvick's retirement.
Hsu has dealt with plenty of love and loss. Through it all, she wants to be defined not by the tragedies she's endured, but by the game she loves.
Super Bowl LVIII went from a slog to an instant classic with ramifications that will shape both conferences this offseason and the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide their biggest takeaways from the Chiefs dramatic overtime win over the 49ers and look ahead to how each team will look in 2024.
This is the kind of rare stat line the San Antonio Spurs envisioned when they landed the No. 1 pick in last summer's draft.
Kupchak is in his seventh season with the Hornets as their president of basketball operations following a three-decade run with the Lakers’ front office.
Stearns knows what to expect when dealing with agent Scott Boras.
Corn dog strikes again, one year after the Chiefs used it twice to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
In today's edition: The Chiefs cement their dynasty, Patrick Mahomes adds to his legend, the birth of "Vinsanity," dress like the DunKings, and more.
With the waiver wire flush with free agents ready to be picked up, these five players are ready to elevate your fantasy hockey roster.
There's no underestimating Mr. Irrelevant anymore, but the challenge for Brock Purdy will be getting the 49ers back up the hill again.
Foster has been UCLA's running backs coach for the past seven seasons.
Fred Zinkie suggests taking a big name early to anchor your outfield and then picking your spots at a deep position with intriguing names.