UConn star Paige Bueckers leaves game with non-contact injury

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers had to be helped off the court during the Huskies' win over Notre Dame after suffering a non-contact knee injury.

With just 40 seconds to go in the game and the Huskies up 20 points, Bueckers fell to the hardwood and teammates immediately surrounded her and gave assistance to get her off the court.

After the game, head coach Geno Auriemma was emotional discussing the injury.

"The doctors did a quick examination and they're going to wait for the ice to come off and then they'll know more and then an MRI," Auriemma said. "On the replay, it looked like it probably hyperextended, best case scenario."

The doctors did tell Auriemma that it wasn't good that her knee didn't twist to cause the injury. But nevertheless, they'll await the MRI results before making any assumptions.

Bueckers led the Huskies with 22 points, four boards and four assists in this game. But, if she has to miss time now, the Huskies will be losing their leading scorer who's averaging 21.2 points per game.