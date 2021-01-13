UConn star James Bouknight undergoes surgery, out indefinitely

James Bouknight drives into lane against Creighton

The UConn men's basketball team announced Wednesday that Huskies sophomore guard James Bouknight underwent surgery Tuesday on his left, non-shooting elbow and is out indefinitely.

Bouknight sustained the injury on a late-first-half play in last Tuesday's 65-54 win at Marquette. He dove to the floor for a loose ball and a Marquette player fell on the extended left arm.

Through six games, Bouknight has emerged as UConn's go-to guy, averaging 20.3 points on 45.1% shooting in 33 minutes per contest. A steep drop in the Huskies' leading scorers follows with junior guard Tyrese Martin (10.6) and senior forward Tyler Polley (10.4).

Bouknight has not played since the injury at Marquette, but UConn has maintained a four-game winning streak with this past Saturday's 72-60 victory at Butler and Monday's 60-53 triumph at DePaul.

"These guys understood that the ball needed to move better, that we needed to screen better and probably let less ball screen ... more types of things," third-year head coach Dan Hurley said Sunday. "But I think mostly, just understanding they've got to kind of generate offense through our actions for each other and for themselves."

Polley picked up the slack at Butler (2-7, 2-5 Big East) with 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting, going 5 for 8 from long range. Martin, meanwhile, added 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting -- 3 for 4 from deep -- while grabbing seven rebounds. He also led the way at DePaul (1-4, 0-4 Big East) with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, plus five steals and four rebounds.

The Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Big East) remain ranked 25th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll entering next Monday's 5 p.m. game against St. John's (7-6, 2-5 Big East).

