UConn sophomore Azzi Fudd to miss significant time due to knee injury

Mar 28, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) shoots against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half in the Bridgeport regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies have been dealt another tough blow on the injury front, as the school announced that sophomore guard and leading scorer Azzi Fudd is expected to miss three-to-six weeks with a right knee injury.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of Sunday’s 74-60 loss to Notre Dame. Fudd played just 13 minutes and didn’t score a point prior to leaving the game.

The Huskies are already without star point guard Paige Bueckers, who tore her ACL in early August, and now the team’s leading scorer (20.6 points per game) will be sidelined for a good chunk of time.