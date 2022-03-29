UConn slips past NC State in a thriller to keep Final Four streak alive

The streak is still alive.

But only just.

Buoyed by sophomore star Paige Bueckers, the UConn women's basketball team clinched yet another trip to the Final Four after a thrilling double-overtime win over North Carolina State on Monday night, 91-87.

It will be the Huskies' 14th consecutive appearance in the national semifinals – a staggering run of dominance that has also featured six titles.

UConn will face Stanford in Minneapolis on Friday.

But its path there certainly wasn't easy.

A layup by NC State's Elissa Cunane tied the score at 61 before a frantic final minute sent the game into overtime. But then, Bueckers took over. The sophomore proceeded to score 10 points in overtime, including six free throws, to give UConn a three-point cushion with six seconds left. It seemed all but over.

Paige Bueckers reacts in double overtime against NC State.

Then Jakia Brown-Turner drained a 3-pointer to send the game to a second OT – and keep the Wolfpack's dreams of reaching its first Final Four since 1998 alive.

Bueckers, who finished with 27 points, once again helped UConn build a cushion in double overtime, but NC State once again fought back. It ultimately came down to an inbound play with fewer than 10 seconds remaining, as UConn funneled the ball to Christyn Williams for a layup that expanded the Huskies' lead to four points – effectively putting the game on ice, and keeping UConn's spectacular streak alive.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Final Four: UConn edges NC State in 2OT in NCAA women's tournament