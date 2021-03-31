UConn sensation Paige Bueckers was brought to tears upon learning she was the first freshman ever to win women's AP Player of the Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Meredith Cash
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
paige bueckers.JPG
UConn phenom Paige Bueckers has enjoyed a storybook first year in Storrs, and she capped her sensational season with AP Player of the Year honors. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

  • UConn Huskies freshman sensation Paige Bueckers has enjoyed a storybook first season in Storrs.

  • On Wednesday, she became the first star to win women's AP Player of the Year honors as a freshman.

  • The 19-year-old cried upon learning she won, thanking her teammates and coaches for making it all possible.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Why NBA players haven’t batted an eye at female coaches

    SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports spoke with three of the NBA's female assistant coaches about why their gender is a non-factor for NBA players.

  • UConn's Paige Bueckers is AP women's player of the year

    Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself. UConn's star guard became the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year award Wednesday. Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four with 28 points in the regional final win over Baylor on Monday night, just the latest star turn for the phenomenol 19-year-old Minnesota native.

  • Paige Bueckers: first freshman to win AP women’s player of the year

    UConn’s star guard Paige Bueckers is the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year award.

  • Paige Bueckers 'extremely grateful' to be named AP National Player of the Year | UConn Huskies

    UConn freshman Paige Bueckers reacts to making history as the first freshman ever to be named AP National Player of the Year. Bueckers explains how influential her teammates and coaches were in achieving this high honor and how she hopes to help continue shining a light on women's basketball.

  • Jaylen Brown in, Romeo Langford out for Celtics vs. Mavericks

    Romeo Langford's season debut will have to wait a little longer as the Celtics officially ruled him out for Wednesday night's game vs. the Mavericks.

  • Jalen Suggs: Paige Bueckers’ advice helped me make Final Four

    The Gonzaga guard shared how his childhood friend - a star herself at UConn - uplifted him before the Bulldogs’ win to advance to the Final Four.

  • Women's Final Four 2021: Updated bracket with top players

    Which team will cut down the nets in San Antonio at the women's Final Four? Here's a look at the schedule and top players.

  • Here’s what to watch for at Women’s Final Four

    Sports Pulse: Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four preview

  • Why Washington Football Team may stick with their 'so bad it’s good' name

    The NFL team put in a placeholder while they searched for a new nickname. But it turns out WFT has its upsides The Washington Football Team’s new uniform has dispensed with the old logos. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP So much rides on the Washington Football Team’s rebranding “journey” that Jason Wright, the president of the NFL franchise, announced last week that 15,000 suggestions that the club has received from 60 countries and all 50 US states were not quite enough. The only decision the WFT has settled on, apparently, is that the team colors will remain the same. “Seeing the results from our analytics,” Wright wrote in a letter on the team’s website, “we know that the burgundy and gold are deeply important to folks, so I can confidently say the color scheme will remain the same. “Cue the cheers/sighs of relief,” Wright added, without the slightest hint of sarcasm. So if you think you have a better name than Washington Football Team, you’d best hurry up and get it to washingtonjourney.com by 5 April. As Wright wrote to the fans: “We do not take this task lightly. Before we get to the stage of narrowing down names, we understand the insights of what matters to you in a name.” Nothing, Wright wrote, has been ruled out – including the existing name itself. Washington Football Team is the generic name the club came up with when it announced last July that it was “retiring” its nickname and logo, widely considered to be offensive to Native Americans, after 87 years. The WFT went on to win the NFC East in their first season with the name. Washington played in a wretched division, lost more games (nine) than they won (seven) and were dispatched in the first round of the playoffs – admittedly by the eventual champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – but a division title is a division title. Ron Rivera, hired a year ago as coach, has a building block, if not a star quarterback. So Washington Football Team remains in play. Keeping it would mean the franchise would not have to change names twice in two or three years, forcing the most ardent fans to buy yet another new burgundy-and-gold hoodie. The nickname, or lack of a nickname, is different for the NFL, which does not go for the singular nicknames – like the Jazz or Avalanche – seen in other US sports. So why change it at all? Well, consider two factors: hoodies and kids. “I think they can do better than ‘Football Team,’” Scott Rosner, a sports business professor at Columbia University, tells the Guardian. “It’s too generic.” Rosner goes on to say that the nickname could stick because it is so counterintuitive, and somewhat defiant: “It’s so bad that it’s good,” he says, adding, “It’s just awkward.” Washington Football Team is apt, he says, but is it really the best name the team could come up with? Maybe it doesn’t matter. “It all comes down in this particular club what the ownership decides they want to do,” Rosner says, referring to Daniel Snyder, the team’s famously stubborn owner. “I’m thinking about how long it took to pressure the team to change the name in the first instance.” Snyder bought the team in 1999 but held on to the old name despite it being seen as a racist slur for decades. He grew up as a fan of the team, as he explained, and the nickname and colors and logo and fight song had been parts of the team’s identity since the 1930s. “Football Team” replaced the nickname last year because the club had to use something. “WFT was able to test a brand in real time and see if it stuck,” Joe Favorito, a longtime sports marketing consultant and professor at Columbia, tells the Guardian in an email. “And so far it has, coupled with a team on the rise and a changing image in DC. “Now if they stay with WFT, why does that mean they can’t have a mascot as well? Most clubs have a nickname and all the pieces are just not part of their formal name, so it’s not that crazy and they have had a year of equity already in.” And what a wild year it was. Because of Covid-19 protocols, Washington played before 3,000 fans at home – all season. They played Tampa Bay in their first home playoff game in five years before no fans in January at FedEx Field. “The days of ‘we have to do things this way’ are really gone,” Favorito says. “While we can’t throw all tradition away, what we have learned in the past year is the way things were always done doesn’t hold water as much, especially with younger fans who think and act and engage differently. The real power in their brand isn’t in the second name, it’s in the first: Washington. That’s the name that has global resonance, and by putting Washington forward, the nickname is a distant second in importance.” There are professional sports franchises in North America without even a singular nickname like Heat or Dream or Sky. Consider Major League Soccer, which has moved away in recent years from traditional nicknames to titles more common in Europe: think Atlanta United, Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC. WFT owner Dan Snyder. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP And, besides, Washington are not required to have a nickname. Rosner says there are advantages to keeping the name as it is. But he also makes a critical point: If fans bought Washington Football Team hoodies after owning the hoodies with the team’s old name, why wouldn’t they buy hoodies with a third name? As long as they are burgundy and gold. “Keeping the colors is a bit of a compromise: ‘We’re not going to forget our roots, but we recognize the need to move forward as a franchise,’” he says. Red Hawks or Red Tails, a hat-tip to the old nickname, have been mentioned as possible successors, though Wright mentioned with some intrigue that “a lot” of younger fans prefer Warthogs – alliterative with Washington and a play on the “Hogs,” the longtime nickname for the team’s unglamorous but beloved offensive linemen. “Is the warthog tied to a desire to exude strength and ferocity?” Wright wrote. “Does she [or her parents] think it’s important that the historical reference to the ‘Hogs’ offensive linemen is linked in the name? We want to get that second level of information and test it with other fans to move things forward.” The analytics will be crucial. Rosner says, also without the slightest hint of sarcasm, “It’s a really complicated process.”

  • Myles Jack explains how Urban Meyer’s impact is already being felt at Jags’ facility

    Urban Meyer hasn't been with the Jags long, but Myles Jack has come out to say that he's impressed with the atmosphere Meyer is creating.

  • Rod Wood: Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn showed Lions the culture they didn’t want

    Bob Quinn lasted five seasons as the Lions’ General Manager. His undoing came when he fired Jim Caldwell after back-to-back, 9-7 seasons and hired former Patriots’ co-worker Matt Patricia. The Lions now are rebuilding with new General Manager Brad Holmes and new head coach Dan Campbell. Current and former Lions’ players publicly lauded the dismissals [more]

  • Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about the backup quarterback situation

    The Minnesota Vikings have a backup quarterback situation that is currently not defined.

  • Geno Auriemma defends Kim Mulkey's comments about not wanting COVID-19 tests at the Final Four

    Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said that she thought the NCAA should stop testing for COVID-19 at the Final Four

  • How South Carolina’s ‘spectacular’ defense set records, powered Final Four berth

    The Gamecocks held Texas completely scoreless for the final quarter of their Elite Eight game.

  • Sue Bird knew Adia Barnes was destined to do big things at Arizona

    The UConn alum had a lot of praise for the Arizona women's head coach, who will face her alma mater in the Final Four Friday.

  • UConn's James Bouknight says he'll enter the NBA draft

    STORRS, Conn. (AP) UConn sophomore James Bouknight has announced his intention to enter the NBA draft. ''It's been an honor to put on the UConn jersey every day,'' he wrote on Twitter. Bouknight averaged 18.7 points per game this season, but played in just 15 contests, missing eight games after undergoing elbow surgery in early January.

  • How advice from UConn's Paige Bueckers readied Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs: 'She's the GOAT'

    Between their teams' Elite Eight wins, UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers had advice for Gonzaga Bulldogs' Jalen Suggs. It worked as Suggs scored 18.

  • UCLA stuns Michigan, completes journey from First Four to Final Four

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel takes you through UCLA’s improbable win over top-seeded Michigan, and explains how the Bruins have gone from the First Four to the Final Four.

  • Bautista Agut ousts Medvedev to guarantee new ATP Masters champion

    Four of the top six on the men's tour have skipped Miami, and with the exit of the Russian top seed on Wednesday there are no players with a Masters 1000 title left in the draw. Medvedev, who replaced Rafa Nadal as No. 2 last month, went into the quarter-final with a 17-2 win-loss record for the season but had lost to the experienced Spaniard in their two previous career meetings.

  • Where are they now? Catching up with Darrell Waltrip

    Since retiring nearly two years ago, Darrell Waltrip remains as popular as ever — but he‘s also developed somewhat of an identity crisis. “You should see my desk, I get more mail today than I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Waltrip cheerily told NASCAR.com recently. Then he quickly adds with a woeful lament, “but here’s […]