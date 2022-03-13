UConn, Rutgers, Seton Hall selected for 2022 men’s NCAA Tournament

UConn Adama Sanogo yelling white jersey alone

It’s Selection Sunday and that means basketball programs from around the country will learn whether they will participate in the 2022 men's NCAA Basketball Tournament to crown this country's best team, and UConn, Rutgers and Seton Hall are going dancing.

UConn, who lost to Villanova in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament, will enter March Madness as the No. 5 seed in the West Region. The Huskies will take on New Mexico State on Thursday, March 17.

The Huskies will have a tough path to the Final Four as they have overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga and No. 2 seed Duke in the same region.

Also in the West Region is Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights will take on Notre Dame as a part of the First Four play-in game to determine the No. 11 seed. If Rutgers gets by Notre Dame, they’ll go on to face No. 6 Alabama. Rutgers vs. Notre Dame will take place Wednesday, March 16.

Seton Hall also made the big dance as a No. 8 seed and will take on the No. 9 seed, TCU as a part of the South Region.

The Pirates have the No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 2 Villanova in the same region.

This year’s March Madness tournament will start Tuesday, March 15-16 with the First Four games and first round action starting on Thursday.