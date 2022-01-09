UConn returns, holds off Creighton

UConn's Nika Muhl passes around Creighton's Molly Mogensen (21) during the Huskies' 63-55 win Sunday in Storrs.

It wasn’t pretty, but a win’s a win.

In its first game in 21 days after an extended layoff due to COVID-19 issues, also its first Big East home game with fans since returning to the conference, the No. 11 UConn Huskies (7-3, 2-0 Big East) somewhat sloppily took down Creighton (10-4, 5-1) 63-55 to earn their second conference win of the season.

UConn remains undefeated in conference play since the 2012-13 season, but this was the first time the Huskies haven’t beaten a Big East team by double figures since rejoining the league.

UConn's Aaliyah Edwards (3) shoots as Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) defends during the Huskies' Big East win Sunday in Storrs.

They did, however, avoid back-to-back losses for the 1,033rd straight game.

Freshman Caroline Ducharme scored at least 14 points for the fourth time in five games, finishing with a team-high 17.

Senior Christyn Williams scored seven of her 13 points in the second half, while graduate student Dorka Juhász and sophomore Aaliyah Edwards added 10 and 12, respectively.

Sophomore Nika Mühl returned to the court for the first time since the Notre Dame game after battling a foot injury, finishing with two points, two rebounds, three assists and four fouls in 17 minutes.

The Huskies committed 16 turnovers, half of which were traveling calls. They saw their 17-point advantage shrink to eight in the final minutes of the game before pulling out the win.

UConn looked good early, considering Sunday was its first game in three weeks, bouncing ahead 16-9 behind seven points on perfect shooting from Juhász.

But Creighton hung around thanks to the Huskies’ nine first-half turnovers (including five traveling calls) and some defensive breakdowns leading to easy Bluejays baskets in the paint.

The Huskies led by as many as 10 in the first 20 minutes, but when the Bluejays cut the deficit to four twice, UConn responded each time: the first, with back-to-back baskets from Ducharme and Edwards, and the second time with a free throw from Juhász and transition layup from Ducharme, giving UConn a 36-29 edge going into the break.

Juhász, Ducharme and Edwards combined for 28 of UConn’s first-half points.

UConn pulled ahead by 11, its largest lead of the game to that point, early in the third quarter off a pair of free throws from Evina Westbrook, but offensive miscues and defensive breakdowns allowed the Bluejays to score six straight points and make it a five-point game with 4:30 left in the period.

UConn composed itself from there to close the third up 10, finishing the frame on a 7-2 run behind some strong defense and success on the offensive end.

UConn started to pull ahead for good early in the fourth behind another Ducharme basket, a Williams 3 and then a Williams layup in the first three minutes.

The Huskies went ahead by as many as 17 before a sloppy final few minutes allowed the Bluejays to cut the deficit to nine with 1:41 to play and eight with 16.5 seconds left, but they couldn’t pull any closer.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: UConn returns, holds off Creighton