UConn ready for 'dog fight' as Huskies prepare for Big East Conference play

Dec 10, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Long Island Sharks in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

The UConn men’s basketball finished non-conference play with a resounding defeat of Long Island University on Saturday afternoon, but now the Huskies are preparing for a bigger test: conference play in the Big East.

UConn tied up their non-conference schedule going a perfect 11-0. This team is just the sixth in school history to go undefeated before starting conference play, which has certainly elevated the expectations of the No. 5 team in the country.

But despite expectations, coach Dan Hurley, in his fifth year with the program, is excited to start Big East play, especially with Andre Jackson Jr. and Adama Sanogo leading the team and keeping the team focused.

“Those two men, their daily approach, their work ethic, these guys set a tone in practice,” Hurley said after Saturday’s win. “Neither guy wants to be subbed out and each guy is an absolute ruthless competitor and that runs through your team. Two of your best players are putting so much pressure on everyone else to show up everyday unless they destroy them.”

That in-team competitiveness has helped underclassmen get ready for Big East play. Freshman center Donovan Clingan has benefitted from this competitiveness as his game has developed during non-conference play.

“Getting in the shape he got himself in, and when you play against Adama Sonogo everyday since June you’re going to improve a lot,” Hurley said with a laugh. “He’s playing against one of the best players in the country.”

Clingan and the rest of the Huskies will need that type of development as Hurley says that his team needs to be prepared to be involved in “dog fights” during Big East play. Especially this year with many of the teams playing at a high level.

“I do think overall it’s much better. The bottom is stronger, every game in conference play is so difficult because you know each other so well. It’s one of 20 and it’s a grind,” Hurley said. “We know our string of double-digit coasting to victory is about to turn into much different types of games. And we’re mentally preparing for that.”

Only one Big East team, Villanova, is going into the conference schedule with a losing overall record.

Last season, UConn went 13-6 in Big East play to finish third in the conference, but after such a hot start the Huskies are looking for more and the players are aware of the challenge ahead.

“We’re ready for the Big East challenge, it’s a second season,” UConn sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins said. “It’s tougher than the non-conference schedule. These guys have to come together collectively and do what we did the last 11 games and build off that.”

Alex Karaban, UConn’s redshirt freshman forward added, “From what we’ve seen from the other teams, they’ve played super competitive games. We know it’s going to be a challenge moving forward.”

“We have to come in with the same mindset we came in for the first 11 games, that we’re going to win this game,” Clingan said. “We just have to have the same defense, and keep sharing the ball.”

But despite the undefeated record, Hurley believes the best is still to come for his Huskies.

“I don’t think we’ve played our best yet,” he said. “Obviously you get Samson [Johnson] back and healthy because he’s a very important piece. It was great to see Nahiem [Alleyne] see the ball go in and get double figures. He’s an important player for us… I think there’s been a carelessness with the ball. There’s some positions where we have to play at a higher level.”

The Huskies start Big East play next Saturday against Butler.