UConn ranked No. 1 in AP Poll for first time since 2009

For the first time since 2009, UConn is back on top in the rankings as it was named the No. 1 team in the country by the AP Poll this week.

The Huskies jumped all the way from their previous No. 4 ranking thanks to a crazy week in college hoops that saw four of the top five teams get upset by unranked teams.

Former No. 1 Purdue lost to Nebraska, 88-72, on Tuesday, Jan. 9 as did former No. 2 Houston who fell to now-No. 24 Iowa State, 57-53. The following day, former No. 3 Kansas lost to UCF, 65-60, with former No. 5 Tennessee doing the same to Mississippi State, 77-72.

As for the Huskies, they didn’t have the most impressive week themselves, beating Xavier and Georgetown – two teams who are a combined 16-17 – by a total of 18 points. Still, the two wins were good enough to catapult UConn, who is now 15-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big East, to the top spot in this week’s rankings.

Behind the Huskies and rounding out the new top 5 are Purdue, Kansas, North Carolina and Houston who lost a second time on Saturday, Jan. 13 to now-No. 19 TCU.

UConn, who has a win over now-No. 4 UNC and a loss to now-No. 3 Kansas this season, will play now-No. 18 Creighton on Wednesday, Jan. 17 as its first test as the top team in the nation.