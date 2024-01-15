Advertisement

UConn ranked No. 1 in AP Poll for first time since 2009

Robert Sanchez
·1 min read

For the first time since 2009, UConn is back on top in the rankings as it was named the No. 1 team in the country by the AP Poll this week.

The Huskies jumped all the way from their previous No. 4 ranking thanks to a crazy week in college hoops that saw four of the top five teams get upset by unranked teams.

Former No. 1 Purdue lost to Nebraska, 88-72, on Tuesday, Jan. 9 as did former No. 2 Houston who fell to now-No. 24 Iowa State, 57-53. The following day, former No. 3 Kansas lost to UCF, 65-60, with former No. 5 Tennessee doing the same to Mississippi State, 77-72.

As for the Huskies, they didn’t have the most impressive week themselves, beating Xavier and Georgetown – two teams who are a combined 16-17 – by a total of 18 points. Still, the two wins were good enough to catapult UConn, who is now 15-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big East, to the top spot in this week’s rankings.

Behind the Huskies and rounding out the new top 5 are Purdue, Kansas, North Carolina and Houston who lost a second time on Saturday, Jan. 13 to now-No. 19 TCU.

UConn, who has a win over now-No. 4 UNC and a loss to now-No. 3 Kansas this season, will play now-No. 18 Creighton on Wednesday, Jan. 17 as its first test as the top team in the nation.