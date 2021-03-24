UConn puts a squeeze on Orange and reaches 27th straight NCAA Sweet 16

Mar. 24—It was a lot to figure out Tuesday night, especially after 6-foot-7 Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso caught the ball and converted an easy layup just 21 seconds into the second-round NCAA tournament game against UConn.

Would the UConn defense make it a little more difficult than that for Cardoso? Would the Huskies be able to score against the Syracuse zone defense, which was clogging the middle of the court? How much would UConn miss the energy of freshman starter Nika Muhl, who sat out the game with an injury to her right ankle.

"This was a tough game," said UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey, who filled in for the second straight game for head coach Geno Auriemma, back at home finishing up a 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I didn't want to be in a position where I cost our players an opportunity to keep playing and (Auriemma) was actually really calming when I was talking to him, (starting) in texts and then in phone calls and that. I think we were both anxious."

Top-seeded UConn figured it out, though, beating No. 8 Syracuse 83-47 in the second round of the tournament's River Walk Region in San Antonio. Then again, the Huskies usually do.

Paige Bueckers had 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals as UConn advanced to its 27th straight Sweet 16 where it will meet No. 5 Iowa either Saturday or Sunday.

Iowa defeated No. 4 Kentucky 86-72 in the second round Tuesday behind 35 points from Caitlin Clark, setting up a meeting between Clark and her fellow freshman star in Bueckers.

UConn led Syracuse just 19-14 after one quarter, in which Cardoso already had eight points. The Huskies took the lead for good when Christyn Williams banked in an improbable 3-point field goal from near half-court as the shot clock was expiring, the score still tied 8-8.

Syracuse still had answers. Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi got a roll. Kiara Lewis hit a jump shot after UConn turned the ball over on an offensive foul by Williams.

Story continues

But then all the answers suddenly belonged to UConn.

Freshman Aaliyah Edwards, starting in place of Muhl, had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists for UConn (26-1) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 17 points and eight rebounds. Williams had 11 points.

Bueckers, who had 16 points in the first half, took an elbow to the face early in the third quarter but stayed on the floor. She stopped scoring and began passing, using her court vision to help pick apart the Syracuse defense — she threw a no-look pass somewhat sidearm to Nelson-Ododa which resulted in a three-point play to give the Huskies a 61-34 lead as the third quarter was winding down.

And UConn, which scored the final seven points of the second quarter and outscored Syracuse 23-9 in the third quarter, had all the energy it needed.

"I think as a team we came out with a different mentality," said Nelson-Ododa, who at 6-5 was smaller than Cardoso but outscored her (17-12) and outrebounded her (8-7), "kind of more just put on the pedal and just keep going, keep attacking, keep being aggressive. I think that was pretty evident."

Nelson-Ododa had 13 points in the third quarter on 6-for-8 shooting and UConn had seven assists on its 10 field goals in the third.

"I thought we had better ball movement and people movement," Dailey said of what improved after the first few tenuous moments of the game. "We weren't getting enough movement. Against their zone you really have to move and make it difficult for them to find us and I thought the first few possessions we were just standing around."

Added Dailey: "I can't even say enough about our defense."

"A lot of it was them," Syracuse coach Quentin Hillsman said. "I give UConn a lot of credit. They came out and played well. Early in the game we were just trying to control the tempo. We knew they wanted to play in transition so we were trying to control tempo. At times it worked and at times they got out ahead of us and we just didn't respond the way we needed to respond. Give them a lot of credit for just being a really tough, good basketball team."

It was just the third career start for UConn's Edwards, who began her NCAA tournament history with a double-double (17 points, 12 rebounds) Sunday against High Point. Edwards scored the Huskies first six points against Syracuse, including a three-point play off what was a perfect three-man fast break along with Bueckers and Williams.

"I think Aaliyah adds another level of depth for us, especially with her size and strength," Nelson-Ododa said.

It was the third straight meeting between the teams in the NCAA tournament with UConn topping Syracuse for the 2016 national championship in Indianapolis, UConn's fourth straight national championship and 11th overall, and then again in the second round in 2017 in Storrs.

The Huskies have won 26 straight games against former Big East Conference opponent Syracuse, with the last win for the Orange coming on Jan. 2, 1996.

Syracuse finished the season 15-9.

v.fulkerson@theday.com