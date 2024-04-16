UConn point guard Nika Muhl selected No. 14 overall by Seattle Storm in 2024 WNBA Draft

NEW YORK —Nika Muhl became the second UConn women’s basketball player taken in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday when she was selected No. 14 overall by the Seattle Storm.

Forward Aaliyah Edwards was taken No. 6 overall by the Washington Mystics.

Muhl asserted herself on the national stage at the Final Four when she limited No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark to two first-quarter points and a season-low 21 in UConn’s loss to Iowa on April 5. The Zagreb, Croatia, native also set the Huskies’ career assist record in her senior season, ending with 686 assists to surpass UConn legends including Moriah Jefferson, Diana Taurasi, Jennifer Rizzotti and Renee Montgomery.

The 5-foot-11 point guard averaged 6.9 points, four rebounds and 6.5 assists in 2023-24, shooting a career-best 46.2% from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range. She received an honorable mention All-American nod from the Associated Press for the second consecutive season and was an All-Big East second-team selection. Muhl was also Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

Muhl anchored the Huskies on their near-miraculous Final Four run this season, playing all 40 minutes across the final three games. She will be just the fourth player from Croatia to compete in the WNBA.

The Storm became an immediate championship contender this offseason despite going 11-29 in 2023, adding eight-time WNBA All-Star Nneka Ogwumike to the roster alongside star guard Jewell Loyd. Seattle missed the playoffs in 2023 for the first time since 2015 following the retirement of legendary guard Sue Bird after the 2022 season. Bird is also one of UConn’s most prominent alumni, and she and Muhl both wore No. 10 for the Huskies. The Storm retired No. 10 last season.

UConn women’s basketball creates ‘home away from home’ for Nika Muhl, Aaliyah Edwards at WNBA Draft