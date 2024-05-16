UConn’s Paige Bueckers reacts to Golden State Valkyries new colorway

Before officially joining the WNBA as its 13th franchise and the first expansion team since 2008, the WNBA Golden State squad needed to reveal their branding and team name before they hit the court. On Tuesday, WNBA Golden State announced their team name would be the Golden State Valkyries.

While the reveal of the Valkyries new branding had the basketball community buzzing, the colorway of “Valkyrie Violet” caught the attention of one of the top young prospects in women’s college basketball. UConn star guard and potential 2025 WNBA No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers took to Twitter with a reaction to the Valyries new colorway.

Via @paigebueckers1 on Twitter:

Prettiest colorway ever https://t.co/9A0bEw5dBg — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) May 14, 2024

On the way to an appearance in the Final Four, Bueckers averaged 21.9 points on 53% shooting from the floor to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. Bueckers is a two-time unanimous First-team All-American and the 2021 Naismith College Player of the Year.

Bueckers will return to UConn for the 2024-25 season.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire