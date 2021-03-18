UConn’s Paige Bueckers, the most dangerous woman in the NCAA Tournament

Yahoo Sports College Expert Cassandra Negley explains why UConn freshman Paige Bueckers is the player to watch during the 2021 Women’s NCAA Tournament, and predicts how far Bueckers can take the Huskies this year.

  • UConn's Paige Bueckers becomes third freshman to be named AP First Team All-American

    Bueckers was named an AP First Team All-American on Wednesday, receiving ﻿﻿28 first place votes from the national panel of 30 media members.

  • UConn assistant leaves team after relative's positive test

    UConn assistant coach Shea Ralph has decided to leave the women's basketball team in San Antonio and head home after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. The school said Wednesday that Ralph has tested negative for the virus every day since March 9, but left the team and the NCAA Tournament bubble out of an abundance of caution. The move comes two days after head coach Geno Auriemma announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would be self-isolating in Connecticut until at least March 24.

