UConn’s Paige Bueckers, the most dangerous woman in the NCAA Tournament

The Telegraph

It’s a Ford Mustang, and it’s an electric family SUV. That’s also blasphemy to plenty of enthusiasts, so let’s just accept that Mustang is now a brand alongside the ever-lovable Sixties muscle car that spawned it. You only need to look at the lack of Ford badges to see that’s the case; there are no blue ovals on the Mustang Mach-E, just that distinctive running horse badge. But the Ford has big competition in the premium electric SUV class – not least the Jaguar I-Pace, which won the Car of the Year award in 2019 and has established itself as a benchmark for handling delight in the premium plug-in SUV market. With a WLTP range of up to 292 miles it’s also one of the longest ranges on offer, but the Ford does better. In the All Wheel Drive Extended Range variant tested here, the Ford offers an official range of 335 miles and undercuts the Jaguar on price, too. So, is the Ford Mustang Mach-E the new king of the battery SUV? On test Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD Extended Range - £57,030 Good value by posh, big electric SUV standards. Not as slick to drive as the Jaguar, but still fun, practical and very easy to like. Jaguar I-Pace EV400 S - £65,140 Still fantastic to drive, and more comfortable than the Ford on the right wheels. More expensive, yes, but being better to drive and classier inside you don’t feel short-changed. *Including the £3,000 Government plug-in car grant (PiCG) Looks and appeal Ford Mustang Mach-E – 4 out of 5 Jaguar I-Pace – 5 out of 5