UConn, Ohio State agree to cancel football game scheduled for 2025

UConn football will no longer face Ohio State in 2025, the Buckeyes announced Monday.

The game, which was scheduled in 2020, was set to take place on Oct. 18 in Columbus. It was canceled by mutual agreement, according a statement from Ohio State.

UConn will receive a $650,000 buyout for the cancellation, according to the Columbus Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz. If the game had been played, Ohio State would have paid UConn $1.95 million.

The Huskies and Buckeyes had never met in football.

Ohio State is replacing the UConn game with a matchup against Grambling State on Sept. 6. The Oct. 18 date will now be an off week for both teams.

UConn has games scheduled against Central Connecticut State, Delaware, Syracuse, Ball State, Florida International, Rice, UAB, Duke and UMass in 2025.