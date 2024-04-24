UConn officially announces addition of transfer Tarris Reed Jr.

Apr. 23—UConn officially added transfer Tarris Reed Jr. to the men's basketball team on Tuesday.

And coach Dan Hurley is one happy Husky.

"We are very excited to have a big man with Tarris' high major experience join our program," Hurley said in a release. "His size, talent and athleticism at the center position gives us the potential to continue receiving tremendous production from that spot, which has contributed so much to our success the last two years.

"His work ethic fits perfectly into the culture we've established and we are really looking forward to Tarris' career as a Husky."

A 6-foot-10, 265-pound forward, Reed averaged 9.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 32 games, including 31 starts, during his sophomore season. He announced his commitment to UConn last week. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Reed fills a big hole left by the departure of sophomore Donovan Clingan, who declared for the NBA Draft after helping the Huskies capture back-to-back national championships.

He's also one of three incoming players, joining guard Ahmad Nowell and forward Isaiah Abraham, who signed letters of intent last fall.

Hurley and his coaching staff continue to be very active on the recruiting trail.

Highly-regarded recruit Liam McNeeley began an official visit to UConn on Monday. A 6-7 forward, he plays for powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida.

McNeeley played in the Jordan Brand Classic Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, scoring 25 points and being named his team's most valuable player. He previously committed to Indiana but changed his mind.

In other news, UConn and Texas are reportedly working out the details for a home-and-home series starting in Austin next season. Texas would visit UConn in 2025-26.

The two teams last met on Nov. 20 in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden, with UConn winning 81-71.

