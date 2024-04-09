UConn men's notes: No matter the outcome, it will be an emotional night for the Huskies

Apr. 8—GLENDALE, Ariz. — Monday's national championship game capped the most impressive two-year stretch in UConn men's basketball program history.

It also marked the last time this group of Huskies played together, facing Purdue in the national championship game at State Farm Stadium.

UConn will undergo major changes after this season, possibly losing as many as five starters.

"It's going to be sad whether we win or the unfortunate happens," redshirt sophomore Alex Karaban said on Sunday. "It's going to be sad knowing that it's the last 40 minutes we're going to be playing as a group.

"I'm not trying to think about that right now. I think on the flight back home, I'll start to think about it and it's going to be emotional because I love this team. I love everything about this team, what we stand for, how we compete and it's going to suck because this team really just works so well together."

The Huskies regularly talk about their tight bond. It shows on the court where they play unselfish basketball and truly don't care about who scores as long as they win.

Fiercely competitive Cam Spencer, who's been a perfect fit as a graduate transfer, has enjoyed every minute of his one season with the Huskies.

"Unbelievable," Spencer said. "My favorite team to ever be a part of. My teammates, my coaches, we come to work every day and we love playing for each other. I guess it has to end at some point, so (Monday) night with a win would hopefully be the way we drew it up.

"I wish I had 20 more years with this group because it's been special."

There will be no shortage of fond memories for this group, going back to their European trip last summer.

They set several program records, won a Big East regular season and tournament title and became the first UConn team to reach the Final Four in consecutive seasons.

"It's been great," Tristen Newton said. "We went on a foreign tour this year. That was fun. We've obviously been very successful as a team. There's only one way we can go out. It's been a great season. ... We're going to give it our all and make our dream come true.

Newton, a graduate guard, played in his final game for UConn on Monday as did Spencer.

Freshman Stephon Castle and sophomore Donovan Clingan, who are both projected to be mid to high NBA first round draft choices will have a decision to make about their future. Karaban also could be drafted if he decides to leave UConn early.

"There will be a lot of exits on this team because of our success this year," said senior Hassan Diarra, who has a year of eligibility remaining. "I wouldn't have asked for a better year with this team. It's a special group of guys and I'm so appreciative of them.

"We all have one goal in common and we all grew to love each other. That's been the difference this year. Because we love each other so much, we want to see each other succeed."

Elite club

UConn coach Dan Hurley was attempting to become the fourth coach since 1965 to win back-to-back national titles. Billy Donovan (Florida, 2006-07), Mike Krzyzewski (Duke, 1991-92) and John Wooden, who won seven straight from 1967-73.

"He's an unbelievable coach," Spencer said.

The Huskies appreciate that Hurley cares about them on and off the court.

"He always gives us everything that he has," Clingan said. "He loves every single one of us. You may see the yelling, you may see the screaming on the court, but he wants us to succeed. He never gets on our bad side during the game. In practice he is going to push us.

"... He just loves us and he's the best coach in the country."

Big East vs. Big Ten

The Big East has an impressive track record in national championship games since 2001, going 6-0. UConn (2023, 2014, 2011, 2004), Villanova (2018, 2016) have raised the trophy.

The Big Ten, on the other hand, is 0-7 since Michigan State won the title in 2000.

Prior to Monday's game, UConn had already beaten two Big Ten teams in the 2024 NCAA tournament, knocking off Northwestern and Illinois.

Spencer has a history with Purdue.

While at Rutgers last year, Spencer hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 14 seconds left to upset No. 1 Purdue, 65-64, in West Lafayette, Ind., on Jan. 2.

"You never know who you're going to match up with but to play three Big Ten teams is pretty cool," Spencer said.

Hurley added: "I'm sure Cam endeared himself to their fans while he was in the Big Ten."

News and notes

Newton has a vocal rooting section of friends and family, including his parents, Erika and Montreal, and cousin Aaron Jones of the Minnesota Vikings, sitting not far from the court. "I hear them on the court," he said. "They give me energy. Obviously, you want to play well in front of friends and family. They give me a boost." ... Two 7-footers — 7-2 Clingan and 7-4 Purdue senior Zach Edey — will compete against each other for the first time in a championship since Georgetown's Patrick Ewing faced Houston's Hakeem Olajuwon in 1984. ... Newton carried 241 assists into Monday's game, needing three to pass Marcus Williams (243, 2004-05) to move into second place on the program's single season assist list. UConn already has set single season records for wins (36), points (3,181) and assists (730). ... Numerous former UConn players attended the Final Four, including Jordan Hawkins, Khalid El-Amin, Rip Hamilton, Kevin Freeman, Chris Smith, Scott Burrell, Ray Allen, Emeka Okafor and many others. ... Through the national semifinals, UConn had the second highest point differential (plus 125) in tournament history. Duke had at plus 126 in 1999 before losing to UConn. ... The Huskies are 67-11 in the last two seasons.

