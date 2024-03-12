UConn men's basketball top seed in Big East tournament: who do they play and how to watch

After a dominant regular season in which the UConn men’s basketball team went 28-3 (18-2 Big East), the Huskies earned a first-round bye in the Big East Conference Tournament.

Now the UConn men await the winner of Wednesday's game between Butler and Xavier for the quarterfinals Thursday. The Huskies won all four regular season games against Butler and Xavier.

The UConn men are coming off a 74-60 win against Providence College on Saturday to close out the regular season. Redshirt sophomore Alex Karaban was the top scorer for the Huskies in that contest with 16 points.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Big East Conference Tournament quarterfinal for the UConn men, including time, TV info and more:

UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) reacts after his three-point basket against the Manhattan Jaspers in the second half at XL Center in Hartford on Nov 24, 2023.

How to watch UConn’s quarterfinal game

Television coverage of UConn’s Big East Conference Tournament quarterfinal game will be broadcast live on FS1. Fans can also listen to the Huskies on the radio on Fox Sports 97.9 FM. You can also stream the game on foxsportsgo.com.

UConn's Big East quarterfinal start time

Date: Thursday, March 14

Start time: Noon

The UConn men’s quarterfinal is scheduled to tip off at noon ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

UConn Men's Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley.

UConn men’s basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 28-3 (18-2 Big East)

Nov. 6: Northern Arizona (W 95-52)

Nov. 11: Stonehill (W 107-67)

Nov. 14: Mississippi Valley State (W 87-53)

Nov. 19: vs. Indiana in Saatva Empire Classic (W 77-57)

Nov. 20: vs. Texas in Saatva Empire Classic (W 81-71)

Nov. 24: Manhattan (W 90-60)

Nov. 27: New Hampshire (W 84-64)

Dec. 1: Kansas in Big East-Big 12 Battle (L 65-69)

Dec. 5: North Carolina in Jimmy V Classic (W 87-76)

Dec. 9: Arkansas Pine Bluff (W 101-63)

Dec. 15: vs. Gonzaga in Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off (W 76-63)

Dec. 20: at Seton Hall (L 60-75)

Dec. 23: St. John’s (W 69-65)

Jan. 2: DePaul (W 85-56)

Jan. 5: at Butler (W 88-81)

Jan. 10: at Xavier (W 80-75)

Jan. 14: Georgetown (W 80-67)

Jan. 17: Creighton (W 62-48)

Jan. 20: at Villanova (W 66-65)

Jan. 28: Xavier (W 99-56)

Jan. 31: Providence (W 74-65)

Feb. 3: at St. John’s (W 77-64)

Feb. 6: Butler (W 71-62)

Feb. 10: at Georgetown (W 89-64)

Feb. 14: at DePaul (W 101-65)

Feb. 17: Marquette (W 81-53)

Feb. 20: at Creighton (L 66-85)

Feb. 24: Villanova (W 78-54)

March 3: Seton Hall (W 91-61)

March 6: at Marquette (W 74-67)

March 9: at Providence (W 74-60)

March 14: Big East Tournament quarterfinals in New York City

March 15: Big East Tournament semifinals in New York City (if necessary)

March 16: Big East Tournament championship game in New York City (if necessary)

March 17-April 8: NCAA Tournament

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: How to watch UConn men's basketball game in Big East quarterfinal