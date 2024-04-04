UConn men's basketball flight to Final Four delayed significantly over plane issues

The UConn Huskies' men's basketball team has soared its way to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four in Phoenix, but the defending champions are currently grounded in Connecticut due to "mechanical issues."

UConn's flight to Phoenix ahead of their Final Four matchup against Alabama on Saturday has been delayed "due to mechanical issues with the original aircraft," the NCAA confirmed Wednesday. The flight, which was originally supposed to depart Connecticut on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. ET, will now leave just before midnight with the team arriving in Phoenix around 5 a.m. ET (2 a.m. local time).

“Due to mechanical issues with the original aircraft, UConn men’s basketball team is experiencing a delay and is now projected to depart at approximately 11:30 p.m. ET," the NCAA said in a statement obtained by Stadium's Jeff Goodman. "In conjunction with the school and charter airlines, the NCAA worked to develop several options for travel alternatives to Phoenix. We are very disappointed that UConn will arrive later than anticipated and it’s unfortunate the team’s travel experience has been impacted.”

UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley told CBS Sports that the team's original chartered flight coming in from Kansas City was significantly delayed with mechanical issues, causing the flight crew to surpass their allowable work hours outlined by the FAA.

UConn has Final Four media availability and practice scheduled on Thursday, but it's not clear if the NCAA will modify the Huskies' schedule to accommodate for the team's late arrival. No. 1 seed UConn is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back championships since the Florida Gators, who won consecutive titles in 2006 and 2007.

The other three Final Four teams have landed in the desert. No. 1 seed Purdue and No. 4 seed Alabama both arrived in Phoenix on Tuesday, while NC State touched down on Wednesday afternoon. NC State vs. Purdue are scheduled to play at 6:09 p.m. ET, followed by UConn and Alabama at 8:39 p.m.

