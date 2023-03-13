UConn men's basketball draws Iona in first round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

Mar 10, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley coaches against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

UConn men's basketball earned a No. 4 seed is set to face Iona in 2023 NCAA Tournament's first round.

The Huskies (25-8) head to the bracket's West Region after drawing the 13th-seeded Gaels (27-7) of New Rochelle, N.Y., for Friday in Albany.

Rick Pitino, the former Knicks head coach from 1987-89, is in his third season at Iona. He is 64-21 overall and 40-9 against conference play since taking over in 2020.

Pitino guided the Gaels to the 2021 NCAA Tournament and is back in March Madness after Saturday's 76-55 MAAC Tournament Championship Game win over Marist earned Iona the conference's automatic bid.

The Gaels are on a 14-game winning streak and have not lost since Jan. 27, a 70-53 defeat at Siena.

Recent reports have linked Pitino's name to the St. John's opening. The Red Storm fired Mike Anderson Friday, after four seasons.

"My interests lie with my team," Pitino said Saturday, via 247Sports, when he was asked about his interest in St. John's. "I'm very thankful to Iona University. ... But you have to understand one thing: The biggest factor in my life is winning, more so than any (conference) -- Big East, anything. Winning is the most important thing in my life. ... Winning, to me, is the most (important factor). If I ever move, I'd have to have firm belief that the job I take -- wherever it may be -- can win like Iona. And I'm not sure that there are very few of those out there."

"I haven't thought about it yet because all I'm thinking about is getting these guys to where they want to go," Pitino added. "... They don't come any better than my AD (Matthew Glovaski). Best in the business. Superstar. I got the best players in the world. If somebody can match this culture, I want to see it, 'cause we've built a culture."

UConn, meanwhile, has won six of its past seven games. It only lost Friday's 70-68 Big East Tournament semifinal game against Marquette, which won the conference's championship with Saturday's 65-51 victory over Xavier, at MSG.

Fifth-year Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has the program back in the Big Dance for a third-straight season. UConn, which is 98-54 and 53-39 against Big East play since Hurley took over in 2018, suffered a 70-63 first-round loss to New Mexico State last March.

