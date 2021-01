UConn men's basketball home court

UConn men's basketball center Javonte Brown has decided to leave the program, the team announced Friday.

The freshman appeared in two games for the Huskies this season, averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.

The former four-star prospect out of Thornhill, Ontario, Canada will now enter the transfer portal.

UConn also announced earlier in the day that their Jan. 15 matchup with Villanova is being postponed.