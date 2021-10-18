UConn men's basketball begins season ranked in AP Top 25

R.J. Cole UConn smiling

UConn men's basketball team is coming off a 15-8 season (11-7 in Big East) where they earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and star guard James Bouknight was drafted in the lottery by the Charlotte Hornets.

With most of the roster returning, the Huskies are ranked No. 24 in the first preseason AP Top 25 Poll of the season. It's the first time UConn has been ranked in the preseason Top 25 in five years, and they're the second-highest ranked Big East team behind No. 4 Villanova.



UConn begins their regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Central Connecticut. They'll then play three more games before a big matchup against No. 22 Auburn in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Dan Hurley's squad will face off against another Top 25 team early in December when they go up against No. 23 St. Bonaventure on Dec. 11 in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The Huskies will be led by graduate senior R.J. Cole, as he'll look to improve off his first season at UConn where he averaged 12.2 points and 4.3 assists per game over 23 contests. The 6-foot-1 guard played his first two years of college basketball at Howard and averaged 22.5 points per game. He had to sit out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

