UConn Men's Basketball announces 2023-24 regular season schedule

Apr 1, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) reacts after a play against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

UConn Men’s Basketball has announced their 2023-24 regular schedule.

The non-conference slate will begin on Nov. 6 with a preseason game against Northern Arizona, before the regular season kicks off just two weeks later against Indiana (Nov. 13) in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.



The rest of the non-conference matchups are a bit daunting for the defending national champs as they'll face off with Kansas, Gonzaga, UNC, and either Texas or Louisville. Unfortunately for Huskies fans, all of those matchups are on the road.

UConn will kick off Big East play against head coach Dan Hurley's alma mater, Seton Hall, on Dec. 20 at the Prudential Center. They'll have their conference home opener just three days later as they host Rick Pitino and the new look St. John's Red Storm.

They'll close the regular season with a pair of road matchups with Marquette (Mar. 6) and Providence (Mar. 9) before the Big East Tournament gets underway on Mar. 13 at MSG.

Here's a look at the rest of the schedule: