UConn men's basketball announces 2021-22 non-conference schedule

The UConn men's basketball team announced its full non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday, including matchups against top teams like Auburn and West Virginia.

The Huskies finished the 2020-21 regular season with a 15-8 record, going 11-6 in Big East play, and earning a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Dan Hurley's squad fell to Creighton in the Big East Tournament semi-finals and then lost its NCAA Tournament First Round game to Maryland.

After losing star guard James Bouknight to the NBA, where he was selected with the No. 11 pick by the Charlotte Hornets, UConn will rely on seniors R.J. Cole and Tyler Polley this upcoming season.

They'll travel to the Bahamas for their third-ever appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis during Thanksgiving week, taking on Auburn on Wednesday, Nov. 24 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis and either Michigan State or Loyola-Chicago on Thursday, Nov. 25. In their final game in Atlantis on Friday, Nov. 26, the Huskies' opponent will come from among Arizona State, defending NCAA champion Baylor, Syracuse, or VCU.

UConn will travel to Morgantown, W.V., for the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The non-conference schedule will wrap up on Saturday, Dec. 11, as the Huskies participate in the Never Forget Tribute Classic against St. Bonaventure in a doubleheader at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., with the UConn women playing UCLA beforehand.

Here's the full 2021-22 non-conference schedule: