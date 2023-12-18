UConn men stay at No. 5 in AP Poll despite second top-10 win in two weeks

The UConn men’s basketball team held at No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 rankings despite its convincing 76-63 win over then-No. 10 Gonzaga on Friday.

The win over the Bulldogs, UConn’s second over a top-10 team in a two-week stretch, dropped Gonzaga down to No. 15 in the poll. Purdue took down last week’s No. 1 Arizona, 92-84 on Saturday, and reclaimed the top spot with Kansas holding off Indiana on the road to stay at No. 2. Unbeaten Houston (11-0) moved up to No. 3 and Arizona dropped three spots to No. 4.

It is the Huskies’ sixth consecutive week ranked in the AP top five and third week in a row at No. 5.

UConn enters Big East play also ranked No. 5 in the NCAA’s NET rankings behind 10-1 BYU.

The Huskies are the highest-ranked Big East team in the poll with Marquette (9-2) just behind at No. 6. Creighton dropped four spots to No. 12 after losing to UNLV and beating Alabama, 85-82, and Providence (9-2) received votes.

Defense providing momentum for UConn men as they prepare for Big East play

Previous opponent North Carolina dropped to No. 11 after a loss to Kentucky and Texas held at No. 19.

“Most of those (big nonconference) games were away from Storrs, two of them were in road environments, I feel like that’s gonna help us a lot going into the Big East because going on the road at Creighton, Marquette, Xavier – those places can get brutal and I feel like we’re well prepared for it,” said Hassan Diarra, who will play a critical role as UConn’s defensive-minded, veteran guard off the bench.

The Huskies’ Big East Player of the Week drought continued despite a 21-point, eight rebound performance against Gonzaga in Seattle that landed sophomore center Donovan Clingan his first appearance this season on the conference’s honor roll. Making 8 of 11 shots from the field and looking as healthy as he has all season, Clingan added three assists and two blocks.

There has been a Husky on the honor roll each week this season with Tristen Newton appearing three times and Alex Karaban twice.

“We played the top teams in the country, so playing those teams and now going and playing in the best league in the country, I feel like it’s giving us good momentum,” Clingan said after Friday’s win. “But, like Coach (Dan Hurley) has said, like we’re all saying, the new season starts Wednesday and we gotta give everything we’ve got every day because the Big East is a battle.”

UConn begins conference play at Seton Hall, where it collapsed in the second half and lost on a last-second shot last January without Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young, who each missed the game after coming down with Covid.