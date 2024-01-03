UConn men start new year with 85-56 rout of DePaul behind four double-digit scorers

STORRS – After a slow start, the UConn men’s basketball team sprinted into the new year with an 85-56 team rout of DePaul inside a packed Gampel Pavilion on Tuesday.

The fourth-ranked Huskies shook off their early offensive struggles, the game tied at two points apiece at the under-16 media timeout, and torched the Blue Demons behind four double-digit scorers and the team shooting 58.2% from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc.

Cam Spencer reached the 20-point mark for the third time this year as he made 7 of his 11 shots from the field and four 3-pointers to go with six rebounds. Alex Karaban, the center of the small-ball lineup UConn has flashed with Donovan Clingan sidelined with a foot injury, stepped up with 17 points (7 of 9), 12 in the first half, along with seven rebounds, two assists and a pair of blocks.

“We had one of the hardest weeks this week just from the work that we put in, just always trying to lock in on how to get better, and I think everyone on the team was just super excited to get back out there and play,” Karaban said. “I think the (holiday) break helped us just reflect on what we need to do individually and as a team and then the practices, just having the excitement to get back out there.”

Stephon Castle, who repeatedly got the crowd to its feet with highlight plays, missed just one shot from the field and finished with 14 points, seven assists, four rebounds, a block and a steal. Off the bench, Hassan Diarra gave UConn life early and made three 3-pointers – the most he’s had in a game as a Husky – to add 14 points with five rebounds, five assists and a block.

“The strength of the team is the collective,” head coach Dan Hurley said.

UConn turned the ball over four times on its first five possessions and missed its first three shots from the field before Newton found Castle cutting to the basket for a layup.

DePaul took advantage of breakdowns in the UConn defense to take an 11-10 lead around the 10-minute mark in the first half, but freshman Solo Ball stepped up with a midrange jumper and followed that with a second-chance 3-pointer to give the Huskies a four point lead. Spencer added a layup, Karaban drove for a two-handed slam and Diarra converted a three-point play before tossing a lob to Castle from near the half court logo for a monster slam through contact.

A 19-4 run, most of which came with the small-ball lineup on the floor, put UConn ahead, 29-15, at the five-minute mark.

“He’s is growing up,” Hurley said of Castle, noting there were some ball security lessons learned throughout the game. “For the most part, there’s not a lot of freshmen in the country that are helping their team win games. There’s a lot of freshmen around the country that are not playing or helping their teams lose, and I do think that our freshmen – Steph, Solo and J-Stew (Jaylin Stewart) tonight getting in there was important for him, J-Ross (Jayden Ross) – these guys have the potential to help us win this year.”

After missing their first three shots, the Huskies made 15 of 22 from the field and went into the break with a 38-19 lead. UConn ended the first half shooting 60% from the field and 45.5% (5 of 12) from beyond the 3-point line.

DePaul, the worst scoring offense in the Big East entering Tuesday’s game (66.9 points per), shot just 29.6% from the field in the first half and went 2 of 8 from 3.

“For the first 12 minutes of the game I thought we were pretty sloppy, especially on the offensive end, I thought we played good defense to kind of keep us in it,” Spencer said. “But when Hass and Solo came in and sparked us off the bench with transition plays, rebounds, defense, it really just lifted us up and gave us the lead going into the second half.”

Samson Johnson, who had three blocks in the first six minutes of the game and played just 10 minutes in the first half, started the second with a layup. He and Newton, who sat together for much of the opening period, each with two fouls, connected for an alley-oop dunk and, after Spencer nailed his second 3 of the game, Newton lobbed another to Castle for a slam that extended the lead to 47-23 less than three minutes after the break.

Newton, the team’s leader in points, rebounds, assists and steals entering Tuesday night, went scoreless for just the second time in his UConn career.

“I don’t want to see a national championship point guard have a scoreless night, but it does speak to the strength of who we are,” Hurley said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that can beat you and balance is what creates successful teams. If you can’t win when your leading scorer doesn’t play well, you’re not much of a team.”

DePaul (3-10, 0-2 Big East) cut its deficit to 19 around the 13-minute mark but UConn extended it back to 26 a minute later after a 7-0 run started by another Ball 3-pointer. Johnson and Ball each finished with eight points and Newton added five rebounds and seven assists.

UConn (12-2, 2-1 Big East) is set to play its next two games on the road at Butler on Thursday and Xavier on Jan. 10 before returning to the XL Center for Georgetown on Jan. 14.