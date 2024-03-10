UConn men’s basketball sets multiple regular season win-records with 74-60 road victory at Providence

PROVIDENCE – Whether it was the way he intended or not, Dan Hurley’s technical foul lit a fire under the No. 2 UConn men’s basketball team in its decisive 74-60 win over Providence in the regular-season finale Saturday night.

Down 9-2 three minutes into the game, allowing open shot after open shot, Hurley – and associate head coach Kimani Young – blew up over a blocking foul that was called against Stephon Castle. Providence extended its lead to 15-2 over the next two minutes, but the Huskies settled in defensively and blew the game open with a 40-9 scoring run to close the half, and they didn’t turn back.

Sweeping the season series with the Friars, UConn (28-3, 18-2 Big East) has set a new program record for regular-season wins. The Huskies also became the first Big East team to ever win 18 conference games.

“It’s crazy, because it just feels like we’re just adding more and more history, it doesn’t even seem real,” said Alex Karaban, who led the team with 16 points and was 4-for-6 on 3-pointers Saturday. “Just to be a part of that is special just because how hard the Big East is, just how tough it is, just adding to UConn history and Big East history in general is special to everybody.”

It was also Hurley’s first-ever win in Amica Mutual Pavilion, where he was 0-3 during his time at Rhode Island and is now 1-1 while coaching the Huskies.

“I’m not gonna lie, it felt pretty good. I’ve had to eat (bleep) in this building a bunch,” he said. “It wasn’t something I was thinking about too much because we were thinking history here, we were thinking legacy for Tristen Newton and Donovan Clingan and Karaban, the two-year run these guys have been on, they’re as good as any two-year run from a winning standpoint that anyone has had in the history of our program. We were thinking history, we were thinking legacy today, we were thinking exclamation point on the regular season.”

Devin Carter, Providence’s Big East Player of the Year candidate, made five of his first six shots through the first four minutes and had 12 points as the building shook with the Friars up 15-2. Six Providence points earlier, Carter drew the foul on Castle that the UConn bench objected to.

The momentum started to shift as Cam Spencer (10 points, five assists) finally got the offense going with a floater – and UConn’s monster scoring run began.

“I think he got a tech just to energize us,” said Newton, who finished his Player of the Year case with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. “We hate losing at Providence. That fast start they had, it was kind of expected, it’s their Senior Night, but we weren’t really too worried about it. We knew we were gonna come out here and get the win. His tech really just energized us and made us play harder.”

“I think that (stuff) is luck,” Hurley objected, drawing a laugh. “Because we’re winning a lot these days, now those are good techs? But when I couldn’t get out of the first round of the Tournament I was a madman getting bad techs? I thought Kimani got the technical. I think they should rescind that on me and give it to him.”

Providence coach Kim English earned his own technical with 7:26 left in the first half after a no-call on a Clingan block of Friars’ center Josh Oduro. As he argued, Castle sprinted down the floor for a layup that brought UConn within one and Spencer’s 1-for-2 on the technical free throws tied the game at 21.

After its scorching start, Providence went into the break shooting just 8-for-28 from the field, 2-for-11 from 3. The Friars had eight turnovers in the first period, which UConn capitalized on with 10 points.

Castle, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals, kept Carter to just three points through the rest of the half.

“We’ve been in big spots. This program has achieved a lot and has a lot of confidence… Once we were able to defend better, get Carter under control, get Oduro under control – and obviously they jumped us with their defensive pressure and that didn’t feel sustainable in terms of the intensity in what they were doing,” Hurley said. “From there, take that first six or seven minutes of the game and maybe the last four or five minutes of the game and it was a pretty nice performance by us.”

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Karaban and Spencer pushed UConn’s lead to 11 with three minutes left in the half before Samson Johnson announced his presence with one of his best stretches of the year. The 6-10 junior rose up for a putback slam, then blocked a shot and finished a layup on the other end to make the lead 15. He finished with eight points, six rebounds, a steal and two blocks.

Hassan Diarra nailed a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, sending UConn into the break up 42-24.

Karaban’s fourth 3 of the night put UConn ahead by 22. The lead was comfortable enough for Clingan (11 points, seven rebounds, two blocks) after he dunked twice, to hoist up a wide-open 3-pointer. The shot fell, just his second make this year, and put UConn up 68-42.

The Huskies will open the Big East Tournament as the No. 1 seed on Thursday, when it will meet the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Butler and Xavier at Noon.