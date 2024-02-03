UConn men pull away for 10th straight win, 77-64 over St. John’s at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK – An encore from Stephon Castle, a sharp-shooting afternoon from Cam Spencer and an all-around game from Tristen Newton lifted the UConn men’s basketball team to a 77-64 win over St. John’s inside a sold-out Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon.

The win marks 10 in a row for the top-ranked Huskies, who sit atop the Big East standings with a 10-1 record in league play.

Castle followed his career-high 20 points against Providence on Wednesday with a new career high, 21 points, at the Garden. The touted freshman, playing in the frontcourt as Alex Karaban was ruled out with a sprained ankle, made 7 of 12 from the field and was perfect from beyond the arc (2 of 2) and at the free throw line (5 of 5).

Newton approached what would’ve been the fourth triple-double of his career, directing the offense with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. And Spencer, who made four 3s over UConn’s last four games, made five of his first six on Saturday and kept his foot on the gas to close out the win. He finished with a game-high 23 points, plus five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

UConn turned its defense into offense early and raced out to a 14-7 lead, but St. John’s answered behind 11 quick points from guard Daniss Jenkins, who made his first four shot attempts and three 3-pointers.

Both teams shot around 50% from the field through a balanced first half that featured 12 lead changes.

St. John’s largest lead of the opening 20 minutes, six points, was answered by a Samson Johnson alley-oop slam and another dunk from Castle in transition, both assisted by Newton. Spencer tied the game at 29 with a 3-pointer around the four-minute mark and Castle took the lead, 36-34, with his second 3-pointer of the opening half.

The Johnnies added a free throw and Nahiem Alleyne, a bench piece during UConn’s 2023 national championship run before transferring, made a long two in the final minute to take a one point lead into the break.

Spencer, without his 3-point partner Karaban, made his third early in the second half. And, in response to a fastbreak dunk from CJ Ledlum that gave St. John’s a one-point lead around the 13-minute mark, Spencer nailed his fourth. Newton converted a three-point play and Castle added a pair of free throws, drawing UConn’s lead out to seven.

The Huskies’ lead was at five with 11 minutes left when Donovan Clingan went to the bench with his fourth foul, but UConn went on a 6-0 run anyway until Johnson also picked up his fourth. Forced to play an extra small lineup without Karaban, freshman Jaylin Stewart in at the five, Spencer extended UConn’s lead to 15 with his fifth made 3-pointer of the night.

UConn (20-2, 10-1 Big East) will host Butler at the XL Center at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.