UConn men use extra time off to prepare for games without Clingan, starting with DePaul Tuesday: How to watch

STORRS – The UConn men’s basketball program had little time to prepare for St. John’s after losing its centerpiece, Donovan Clingan, in the loss at Seton Hall three days earlier. But still, with Samson Johnson stepping in and coach Dan Hurley navigating foul trouble, the Huskies were able to patch together a win.

After a three-day holiday break the team got right back into action and rust is not the biggest concern.

“The biggest thing for us to deal with is, for whatever Donovan’s numbers are, he’s one of the most impactful players in the country and when you take that player off the court, it changes our offense and it changes our defense,” Hurley said. “Our margin for error is going to be very, very slim until the big guy gets back and healthy and lean and looking like last year’s Donovan.”

Most of the emphasis has been on the defensive end, where there is no longer a 7-foot-2 shot blocker to cover up mistakes around the basket – now Clingan is giving defensive pointers to Johnson, 6-10 with bounce, as he looks ahead at the upcoming schedule.

Clingan, a sophomore, has about 2-3 weeks before a return according to the original 3-4 week estimate: “He’s out of the boot in and around (the practice facility) and starting to progress and do more. He feels good and is getting healthier,” Hurley said.

UConn begins January, the month that gave it the most trouble in 2023, with DePaul (3-9, 0-1 Big East) at Gampel Pavilion on Tuesday.

“We’re not even thinking about last January, we’re more thinking about the Seton Hall game and just how poorly we played, executed, everything in general. We already got our wake-up call in the Big East, we know what the Big East is all about so we’ve just got to show up ready to play,” said forward Alex Karaban, who has been enjoying his time as the five-man in UConn’s small lineup when Johnson needs a rest.

Showing up, Karaban said and guard Tristen Newton agreed, shouldn’t be an issue on Tuesday with the team eager to return for its first game at Gampel Pavilion since trouncing Arkansas Pine-Bluff, 101-63, on Dec. 9. DePaul beat mid-major Chicago State by 12 its last time out after being crushed by Villanova, 84-48, in its Big East opener.

The Blue Demons were picked to finish last in the conference in the preseason coaches’ poll and are an opponent the Huskies need to be able to get up for.

“We have to be up all the time,” Hurley said. “We’re gonna get everyone’s best game the entire year and we’ve generally gotten that even when we were the first couple of years because we were still UConn and we still had the four championships and all the history. I just think that’s maybe an even newer experience for all of us, that we get everyone’s best performance every time that we play because of where we are in the sport, what we accomplished last year and the ranking we have next to our name.”

On DePaul

DePaul, led by a pair of 6-8 forwards in Da’Sean Nelson and Jeremiah Oden as well as to 6-3 point guard Chico Carter Jr., has the No. 332 scoring offense in the nation (66.9 points per game) and the No. 275 scoring defense (75.4 points allowed).

The Blue Demons are also ranked 327th in turnover percentage (20.8) and are No. 328 in offensive rebounding percentage (23.2), according to KenPom.

“Just a lot of new pieces, some just talented high-major players. They played a tough schedule, playing Iowa State, a really good program, and going on the road to (Texas) A&M, playing Villanova at home, it’s not easy,” Hurley said of DePaul, which is in its third season under head coach Tony Stubblefield. “He’s an excellent coach, he’s trying to rebuild a program that’s been down for awhile.”

Small ball

When Johnson needed a rest against St. John’s, Hurley moved the 6-8 Karaban to the center spot, bringing in Hassan Diarra or Solo Ball off the bench to surround him with four guards. It wasn’t perfect – Karaban got into foul trouble early – but it could work going forward.

“I love it, honestly, I love it,” Karaban said. “Especially just with four guards around me, my shooting and skillset just to play-make and I think it provides offensively such a unique thing and then defensively, we’re probably gonna be switching a lot or being more aggressive, whatever coach wants. I think it just gives us such a whole different look and I love it. Whatever they want me to do, I love it.”

What to know

Site: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Records: No. 4 UConn: 11-2 (1-1 Big East), DePaul: 3-9 (0-1 Big East)

Series history: UConn leads, 17-1

Last meeting: March 1, 2023 – UConn 88, DePaul 59 at the XL Center

TV: FS1 – John Fanta, Donny Marshall

Radio: UConn Sports Network on 97.9 WUCS – Mike Crispino, Wayne Norman

