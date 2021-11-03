UConn men’s basketball team’s four freshman figure to be impact players — sooner or later

When Dan Hurley got to UConn, he knew that upgrading the talent through recruiting was the most important part of the head coaching job and the biggest challenge.

His first class bought James Bouknight, Jalen Gaffney and Akok Akok, his second brought Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo. Now, he has brought in what many analysts believe is his best class yet, a top-10-rated haul that only got better when Corey Floyd Jr. reclassified and joined the Class of 2021.

Two in this class, Jordan Hawkins and Samson Johnson, are players Hurley sees as the next Huskies to get to the NBA early.

“You just don’t think you’re going to get a full four years with either of those guys because they’re so talented and have so many traits that project to the NBA level,” Hurley said in October.

In Rahsool Diggins, Hurley got his future point guard, and with Floyd, 17, he has another all-around scorer to develop.

It’s a strong class, but most importantly, no one will be expected to carry the team as a freshman. All will be challenged to fight for playing time and wrest it from the veteran players. In this class is evidence of Hurley’s commitment and success to player development. UConn did not take one of the hundreds of players in the transfer portal.

“There’s competition now,” Hurley said. “It isn’t the same as it was a couple of years ago.”

Here’s a look at UConn’s men’s newcomers for 2021-22:

Jordan Hawkins

The basics: 6 feet 5. Guard. Age 19. Freshman.

Last played for: DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland

Known for: Hawkins has shooting ability, scoring on “all three levels,” 3-point, driving and mid-range. He played on a perennial national high school power and for Team Durant in AAU. He was the Gatorade Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior.

Hawkins says: “They’re teaching me a lot, and I’m embracing it because I want to be a big time I player. … I can make an impact right away. I do believe I’m going to make a high impact. I have confidence in myself. Seeing what James [Bouknight] did, he had a great year his freshman year, sophomore year, so I’m going to try to replicate that, do better.”

Dan Hurley says: “Jordan has a chance to have a bigger impact sooner because of what we lost on the perimeter with James. Don’t go into the games expecting to compare the play style to Bouknight ... but Jordan in his own way is incredibly dynamic as a shooter. He’s got a chance to be one of the elite shooters in the country. I don’t know if there’s a guy with the footwork, coming off screens quickly, with elevation and how smooth he’s able to do it.”

What to expect: Because replacing Bouknight as the next big program star is going to be so critical, Hawkins has the best chance to play as a freshman on this veteran squad. He’s competing for a starting spot going into the season. If he shoots as efficiency as anticipated, he’s likely to get starter minutes before very long.

Corey Floyd Jr.

The basics: 6-3. Guard. Age 17. Freshman.

Last played for: Roselle Catholic High School, Roselle, New Jersey

Known for: Floyd has positional size and scored, rebounded and facilitated for winnings high school and AAU teams, leading Team Final to a Peach Jam title. His father played for Providence.

Floyd says: [via 247Sports.com] “They’re going to get a dog. Coming from Jersey, that’s just something that I’m born with. On the court if you’re in front of me, it’s only right that I kill you, and that’s just the mentality that I have. I’m looking to go out on that big stage from Day 1 and prove a point.”

Dan Hurley says: “We’re all amazed by him, the way he’s been able to seamlessly jump into UConn-level, Top-25-projected, deep veteran team-level practices and fully function, being very, very mature. He’s 17 years old practicing against 22-year-olds. He’s improved so much since he’s been here.”

What to expect: Floyd graduated early from high school, reclassified from the Class of 2022 and joined UConn in August. It’s a good possibility he will redshirt this season, but he has said that is not his plan. With his performances in practice, he could force coaches to consider playing him.

Samson Johnson

The basics: 6-10. Forward. Age 19. Freshman.

Last played for: The Patrick School, Hillside, New Jersey

Known for: Johnson has size and athletic ability. He is remarkably quick in learning the game and all-around ability for a big man. From Togo, Johnson played for AAU’s New York Jayhawks.

Johnson says: “I can catch lobs, shoot the 3-pointer, I can stretch the floor. Defensively, I can block shots, play defense hard, just bring some energy, bring some length, some size, some athleticism and make an impact.”

Dan Hurley says: “He’s what you would hope your ‘stretch four’ man [would] look like. He can switch and pretty much be able to guard all five positions. He’s eventually going to be a competent-to-good 3-point shooter. And the stuff he does above the rim, with his cutting and ball-screen game, is elite.”

What to expect: Johnson improved dramatically in the month before arriving at UConn. The Huskies have a lot of experienced players in the front court, but Johnson’s versatility could help him get minutes early behind Sanogo and Isaiah Whaley.

Rahsool Diggins

The basics: 6-2. Guard. Age 18. Freshman.

Last played for: Archbishop Wood High School, Warminster, Pennsylvania

Known for: Diggins has effusive personality, confidence, leadership and “Philly style” toughness. A two-time Philadelphia Catholic Leagues and two-time Philadelphia City player of the year, Diggins was an all-time leading scorer at Archbishop Wood and played for Team Final in AAU.

Diggins says: “Coach Hurley, he broke it down to me. Out of everybody that recruited me, he challenged me and I love to be challenged. He didn’t make any promises. He told me I had to come in and work for it and that’s what I like. That’s what I like to do, that’s what I think I needed instead of everything being given to me.”

Dan Hurley says: “Rahsool is a proven winner who has established himself as one of the best guards in the country. He is a very talented guard who can score at all three levels and is an unselfish passer with great leadership skills. Rahsool is the type of player we need at UConn as we pursue championships.”

What to expect: Diggins has been sidelined much of the fall with a knee bruise, important time for a point guard trying to learn Hurley’s system. He is more likely to play a role later in the season after getting healthy and watching R.J. Cole run the team on the floor.

