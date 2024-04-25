UConn men’s basketball players join regular students in pickup game; it goes exactly how you’d expect

There wasn’t a college basketball team in the country that proved it could hang with the UConn men last season. But how about other students on campus in the ‘Basketball Capital of the World’?

Some of the Huskies hit the court against regular students in pickup games on campus Wednesday, and the students fared just about as well as Stetson, according to some video clips posted on X.

One video showed forward Apostolos Roumoglou, who put his name in the transfer portal last week, throwing down an emphatic jam in transition, looking like a dad playing against his kids on a Nerf hoop.

Another video showed Hassan Diarra setting up former UConn star and former Charlotte Hornets first-round pick James Bouknight, who also dropped by, for one of the most effortless dunks you’ll ever see.

UConn football intern and sports editor for the Daily Campus Evan Rodriguez shot much of the video from the rec center where the pickup action took place. Here’s an entertaining highlight of freshman center Youssouf Singare getting pickpocketed, then swatting an ensuing layup attempt. After that, the 6-10 big man runs point and looks like Giannis, racing down the court with just a few dribbles before slamming one home on everybody’s heads.

Huskies big man Samson Johnson, who will compete for a starting job next season, got some run in, too.

The showing gave some fans flashbacks to the NCAA Tournament.

Maybe some Dan Hurley-like inspiration for the regular students?

Jayden Ross and Jaylin Stewart also showed up to get some shots up.

It seemed like a good time was had by all.

Run it back Friday?