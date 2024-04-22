UConn men’s basketball to host five-star high school recruit Liam McNeeley on official visit

The UConn men’s basketball program is in the mix for ESPN’s highest-ranked high school recruit still available and perhaps the best 3-point shooter in the entire 2024 class, Liam McNeeley.

A teammate of former UConn target Cooper Flagg at the powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida, McNeeley originally committed to Indiana over Kansas and Texas but reopened his recruitment early last month after the Hoosiers announced head coach Mike Woodson would return for the 2024-25 season. He is the 11th-ranked player in his class, according to ESPN, and No. 16 by 247Sports.

For the reigning back-to-back national champions, McNeeley could help fill the shooting void left by departures of Cam Spencer and potentially Alex Karaban, who will test NBA Draft waters before making his decision. McNeeley, a native of Richardson, Texas, uses the same phone call celebration as departing All-American Tristen Newton, who was second on the team in 3-point attempts (221) and shot 32.1% from deep in his final year of eligibility.

At 6-foot-7, McNeeley averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists on the season with Montverde, which finished the year undefeated at 34-0 and beat UConn commit Isaiah Abraham’s team, Paul VI, to win the high school national championship. He finished the year 68-for-155 on 3-point attempts (43.9%).

He played against UConn’s other Class of 2024 commit, point guard Ahmad Nowell, in the Jordan Brand Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn Sunday night before extending his trip to Storrs and beginning his official visit with the Huskies Monday. McNeeley scored 25 points and was named MVP of his team, which lost the competitive all-star game, 118-113.

McNeeley would be the 13th McDonalds High School All-American to choose UConn and the second under head coach Dan Hurley. Stephon Castle, the first since 2016, was named Big East Freshman of the Year and picked for the NCAA All-Tournament team this year before announcing his decision to enter the NBA Draft as a one-and-done.

Expected to lose at least four starters from the national championship roster with center Donovan Clingan also entering the draft, UConn landed the commitment of former Michigan big Tarris Reed Jr. shortly after he visited during the national championship parade through Hartford.

UConn is 68-11 over the last two seasons and became only the third back-to-back national champion in the last 50 years when it completed the most dominant run in NCAA Tournament history and cut down the nets in Arizona earlier this month.

McNeeley hasn’t yet announced any additional visits.

Who is Tarris Reed Jr.? A look at ex-Michigan big man who could fill starting role for UConn next season