UConn men’s basketball holds off late push for second-straight road win, 80-75 at Xavier

It was another grind-it-out game for the fourth-ranked UConn men’s basketball team without star center Donovan Clingan, but the Huskies held on for an 80-75 win on the road at Xavier Wednesday night in Cincinnati.

The Musketeers rallied from down 14 with about three and a half minutes to go but UConn, with winning plays coming from Cam Spencer and Hassan Diarra down the stretch defensively, was able to avoid a late collapse.

Spencer led five UConn (14-2, 4-1 Big East) scorers in double digits as he finished with an efficient 19 points on 8 of 14 shooting from the field (3 of 5 from beyond the arc) and added six rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block. Tristen Newton had 16 with 11 assists despite shooting 5 of 16 from the field and Alex Karaban added 14 with four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

Freshman Stephon Castle reached double-digits for the third-straight game as he scored eight in the second half to finish with 12 (6 of 9), plus six rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks. And Diarra, showing off an improved 3-point shot, scored 11 points in the second half without missing from the field (4 of 4).

UConn assisted on 27 of its 31 made field goals in the game as it shot 54.4% from the field and 45.8% (11 of 24) from beyond the arc. The Huskies also came up with 11 steals and seven blocks.

Karaban and Spencer picked up right where they left off in Friday’s win at Butler as the Huskies started the game making six of their first eight 3-pointers and built a 10-point lead.

The sharpshooting duo combined for 26 points on 5 of 6 made 3 pointers in the opening half.

But the Huskies’ scorching start cooled off and Xavier, getting whatever it wanted in the paint, took advantage with a 13-3 run to tie the game at 35. The Musketeers never led in the first half as Castle finished a pair of layups in transition in the final 90 seconds to get the Huskies back up seven, but Quincy Oliveri, the fifth-year transfer from Rice who finished with 24 points, sunk a 3-pointer to cut it to a 42-38 UConn lead at the break.

Xavier, making just two 3-pointers on nine attempts in the first half, made its first four to start the second and took its first lead of the game, 52-51, just over four minutes in.

After a bit of a scare as Newton limped off the court, he re-entered the game after about a minute and shook off his slow shooting start with back-to-back made 3-pointers. Diarra knocked down a 3 of his own in transition after a block from freshman Jaylin Stewart to make it a 10-0 run and a nine-point UConn lead with about 12 minutes to play.

UConn held Xavier without a made field goal for about four minutes despite Karaban leaving for the locker room with an apparent cut above his right eye and Samson Johnson sitting on the bench with four fouls. By the time they both returned around the four-minute mark, Diarra, Spencer and Castle had grown the Huskies’ lead to 12.

Xavier went on a 9-0 run, seven points from the free throw line, to get within five with about a minute left, but big-time defensive plays from Spencer and Diarra, plus a pair of free throws from Newton, sealed it.

UConn returns to Hartford on Sunday for a matchup with Ed Cooley and Georgetown (12 p.m. FOX).