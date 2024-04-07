UConn men’s basketball back in national championship game with 86-72 Final Four win over Alabama

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The No. 1 overall seed UConn men’s basketball team faced a real challenge for the first time in this NCAA Tournament, but pulled away to beat No. 4 Alabama in the Final Four, 86-72, on Saturday.

The Huskies (36-3) will meet Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue (34-4) in the title game Monday as they look to become the first back-to-back national champions since Florida in 2006-07. UConn is 5-0 in national championship games, all of which have come since 1999.

The 14-point win extended UConn’s NCAA Tournament double-digit win record to 11 in a row.

Freshman Stephon Castle, playing in front of 74,720 people at State Farm Stadium, thrived on the raised stage. The projected lottery pick, despite getting into foul trouble late, led the Huskies with 21 points and had five rebounds. Donovan Clingan, another projected top pick, finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

All five of UConn’s starters finished in double figures as Alex Karaban and Cam Spencer each had 14 and eight rebounds, and Tristen Newton added 12.

The Huskies trailed for four minutes and 18 seconds in the first half, their first time playing from behind since the first five minutes of the 30-point win over San Diego State in the Sweet 16. There were seven lead changes and five ties in the opening period.

Alabama, playing in its first Final Four, shot 8-for-11 from 3 in the first half and was 14 of 28 from the field. Star point guard Mark Sears, averaging 21.5 points per game, led the Tide with 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting.

UConn started the game 3-for-5 from deep, including a pair of triples from Castle as Alabama begged him to shoot, but the Huskies missed their next eight. Newton and Spencer ended the drought with a pair in the last five minutes of the half and consecutive layups from Spencer and Clingan put the Huskies up seven with 1:15 to go. It was the largest lead for either team in the opening period, but Sears answered with five points in the final minute to cut it to 44-40 at the break.

Castle, the freshman, led all scorers with 13 points at halftime. He started the scoring in the second half and followed a 3-pointer from Karaban with an alley-oop dunk to put UConn up 55-47 with 15:43 left.

The Huskies, 32-0 this season when leading at the half, allowed Alabama to tie the game at 56 with 12:41 left and responded with an 8-0 run that took only 91 seconds.

UConn held Alabama scoreless for a three-minute stretch despite a flurry of fouls on Castle, and Clingan gave the Huskies their first double-digit lead at the five-minute mark. Karaban made it 11 with a deep 3 and Clingan answered another triple from Sears with a pair of dunks, putting the Huskies up 12 with less than two minutes to go.

Newton and Spencer put the game away with a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute.

Sears finished with a game-high 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting.

UConn is now 11-1 in the Final Four all-time and 6-1 in national semifinal games.

Purdue beat No. 11 NC State, 63-50, in the first Final Four game Saturday behind 20 points and 12 rebounds from the 7-foot-4 Edey.