UConn men’s basketball’s Apostolos Roumoglou enters transfer portal

Apostolous Roumoglou, the little-used fan favorite from Greece, is entering the transfer portal after two national championship seasons with the UConn men’s basketball team.

Roumoglou, a sophomore and a big personality typically from the end of the bench, played in 44 games for the Huskies over the last two seasons and averaged 1.8 minutes per appearance over his career. He scored 29 points, 23 of which came this year as he finished 7-for-12 from the field and 5-for-9 from beyond the 3-point line late in games.

The native of Xanthi, Greece, scored seven points in five game appearances during this year’s NCAA Tournament run, getting on the board in blowout wins against Stetson and San Diego State.

Roumoglou was a late addition to UConn’s roster when he came over from the Greek Basketball Champions League in Sept. 2022, where he played with PAOK mateco in addition to competing with the Greek 18-and-under team in the FIBA European Challenges the year before.

The news was first reported by Storrs Central on Friday.