UConn men take on another top 10 heavyweight in Gonzaga

Dec. 14—For the fourth time this season and the last time before entering Big East Conference play next week, UConn will face a ranked opponent in a marquee nonconference game.

No. 10 Gonzaga (8-2) is the next spotlight game for the Huskies, who've already played No. 15 Texas, No. 5 Kansas and No. 9 North Carolina, going 2-1.

Game time is 10 p.m. Friday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

The fifth-ranked Huskies (9-1) had never played three nonconference teams in the top 10 during the regular season before this season.

"These are the types of games that the best teams in the country are playing," coach Dan Hurley said Thursday. "Right now, we have our program in a place where we've looked like one of the top teams. When you are, you get these types of games.

"... We're playing three or more of the best teams in the country, none of which are at home. They're all neutral sites or on the road. This is a great way to test yourself. ... These types of matchups will pay big dividends in March when you're only playing the best teams. We'll have a lot of experience."

Friday's game pits two teams that met in the NCAA West Regional final in Las Vegas on March 25.

UConn added Gonzaga to the list of victims on its way to winning the national championship, running away with a convincing 82-54 victory.

Since then, the Huskies and Bulldogs have undergone major changes, losing key players and bringing in impactful transfers and freshmen.

"We're not the same teams," Hurley said. "We both lost great players."

Guard Ryan Nembhard, a transfer from Creighton and member of the All-Big East freshman team in 2021-22, is a familiar name to the Huskies. He's averaging 11.8 points in his first season in Spokane.

He's part of a balanced attack that features four players averaging double figures in points, led by Graham Ike (a team-best 14.2 points and 7.9 rebounds) and Anton Watson (13.9 points, 8.2 rebounds), a pair of talented forwards.

"Their frontcourt is really impressive," Hurley said. "They're deep and really talented. ... I think they have the best overall frontcourt in the country because of the depth."

The Huskies got a bit healthier since last playing on Saturday. Stephon Castle, a freshman guard, continues to make progress. He'll be playing in his third game since returning from a knee injury that forced him to miss six games.

"He's getting more reps in practice," Hurley said. "There's obviously elements where he's really going to help us, specifically defensively. He's a guy that can play off-script offensively and create offense for us. He's available to give us more.

"Just like Donovan (Clingan) right now, he's a young guy that's missed time and that isn't as sharp as he's going to be."

Friday may not be the last time that UConn and Gonzaga battle this season.

Both programs are considered national championship contender material at the early stage of the season.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few is impressed with what Hurley has done.

"They're doing a really good job of building their program," Few told reporters. "What I mean by that is, they're stacking their classes so they can absorb guys leaving early and stuff like that. After winning that championship last year, now they've got the feeling of that and they're loading up and look like they're playing well enough to get there again this year.

"It will be a huge challenge, but a fun challenge and a great opportunity for our guys. It will be an awesome crowd in Seattle. So we're looking forward to it."

It will be UConn's last nonconference game this season.

After Friday's game, UConn jumps into conference play, opening up at Seton Hall on Wednesday and then hosting St. John's on Saturday, Dec. 23.

"We booked a good nonconference schedule to help us prepare for the Big East," graduate guard Tristen Newton said last week. "I feel everybody really looks forward to those big games and we've got one up next and then the Big East. We're ready."

Friday's road game serves another purpose.

It will be a homecoming for freshman Jaylin Stewart, who's from Seattle and attended Garfield High School. Coming off his best game as a Husky, he's making a case for more playing time.

"He definitely is growing and maturing and developing," Hurley said.

g.keefe@theday.com

No. 5 UCONN vs. No. 10 GONZAGA

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Tip time: 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Records: UConn 9-1, Gonzaga 8-2

Last game: UConn beat Arkansas Pine Bluff, 101-63, Saturday; Gonzaga defeated Mississippi Valley State, 78-40, Monday

Series: UConn leads 4-2, winning the last meeting 82-54 in NCAA West Regional final on March 25 in Las Vegas. All six games occurred on neutral courts, including an 88-83 overtime win in 2008 in Seattle.

Probable starters: UConn, 6-5 graduate guard Tristen Newton (17 pts, 7.2 rebs, 6.1 assists), 6-6 graduate guard Cam Spencer (15.8 pts, 3.8 rebs), 6-3 fr. guard Solo Ball (6.7 pts, 2.5 rebs), 6-8 r-so. forward Alex Karaban (15.6 pts, 6.2 rebs), 7-2 so. center Donovan Clingan (13.2 pts, 6 rebs, 2.1 blks)

Gonzaga, 6-0 jr. guard Ryan Nembhard (11.8 pts, 5.7 assists, 3.7 rebs), 6-2 jr guard Nolan Hickman (12.6 pts, 2.3 rebs), 6-6 fr. guard Dusty Stromer (6.4 pts, 4.1 rebs), 6-8 grad forward Anton Watson (13.9 pts, 8.2 rebs), 6-9 r-jr. forward Graham Ike (14.2 pts, 7.9 rebs)

Noteworthy: Teams meet in the Continental Tire Seattle Tip-off. ... UConn is 2-1 versus ranked teams this season, beating No. 15 Texas and No. 9 North Carolina and losing at No. 5 Kansas. ... Gonzaga is 1-1 vs. ranked opponents, losing to No. 2 Purdue and beating No. 24 UCLA. ... Zags reside in the West Coast Conference. ... Top reserve: 6-10 r-fr. forward Braden Huff (11.7 pts, 4.3 rebs). ... Common foes: Arkansas Pine Bluff (UConn won 101-63, Gonzaga won 111-71), Mississippi Valley State (UConn won 87-53, Gonzaga won 78-40). ... Prior to UConn's win in NCAA regional, the previous five meetings with Gonzaga were decided by less than six points and a total of 18 points. ... Since the 2014-15 season, the Zags are 8-2 versus current Big East foes. ... Hot: UConn has won 26 of its last 27 nonconference games. Cold: Hassan Diarra shooting 26.7% (4-for-15) from 3-pt. range. ... Huskies first in the Big East in scoring offense (87.4) and scoring defense (63.2). ... UConn 5th in the nation in rebounding margin at 13.8. ... Twenty-four of Samson Johnson's 28 field goals via the dunk. ... Up next: UConn opens the Big East season on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Seton Hall.

— Gavin Keefe