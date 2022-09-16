UConn men add Class of 2023 recruit Jaylin Stewart

Sep. 16—The UConn men's basketball team added another highly ranked recruit from the high school Class of 2023 Friday afternoon.

Jaylin Stewart, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound small forward out Garfield High School in Seattle, Washington, announced his commitment to the Huskies on his social media pages.

Stewart is ranked No. 79 nationally in his class by 247Sports.com. He is the website's 17th-ranked small forward, and the top-ranked player from Washington.

He's the fourth member of the Class of 2023 to commit to the Huskies, and the third in 24/7 Sports' national top 80, joining combo guard Stephon Castle (23), shooting guard Solomon Ball (38), as well as small forward Jayden Ross (134).

Stewart chose the Huskies over the likes of Oklahoma, Alabama, Southern California, Arizona, and Washington.

He took an official visit to Storrs last weekend. Castle and Ross were also on official visits while Ball and fellow Class of 2023 recruit Youssouf Singare were on campus for unofficial visits.

UConn's 2023 recruiting class is ranked sixth by 247Sports, behind Duke, Michigan State, Kentucky, Iowa State and Oregon.

