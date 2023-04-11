UConn’s Lou Lopez Senechal, Dorka Juhasz selected in WNBA Draft

Lou Lopez Senechal poses for a photo with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being drafted fifth overall by the Dallas Wings during WNBA Draft. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Former UConn starters Lou Lopez Senechal and Dorka Juhasz entered the professional ranks after being selected in the WNBA Draft on Monday night.

The Dallas Wings took Lopez Senechal with the 5th overall pick and the Minnesota Lynx selected Juhasz with the 16th overall pick (2nd round).

Lopez Senecha, a 6-foot-1 guard/forward was graded as the 8th-best prospect in the draft and Juhasz, a 6-foot-5 forward, was the 11th-ranked player on ESPN's board.



Lopez Senechal, a graduate transfer from Fairfield, started 37 games last season and averaged 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 31.5 minutes for the Huskies last season. She appeared in 99 games as an undergraduate, averaging 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in 33.2 minutes per game.

Lopez Senechal will team up with former Huskies standout and 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield, who joined the Wings as part of a three-team deal in January.

Juhasz played two seasons with the Huskies after transferring from Ohio State and averaged 14.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks in 33.7 minutes per game during 29 starts last season. During her three years with the Buckeyes, Juhasz averaged 13 points and 9.6 rebounds in 75 games.

The Wings were middle-of-the-pack (six out of 12 teams) last season finishing the year at 18-18. The Lynx had the fourth-worst record in the WNBA at 14-22.



Earlier in the draft, Dallas took Villanova's Maddy Siegrist with the No. 3 pick and Iowa State's Stephanie Soares with the No. 4 pick. Minnesota selected Maryland’s Diamond Miller with the 2nd overall pick and Maia Hirsch out of France with the No. 12 pick.