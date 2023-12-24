UConn loses Clingan for three to four weeks with a foot injury

Dec. 23—Sophomore Donovan Clingan, UConn's impactful starting center, will be sidelined for three to four weeks with a foot injury.

UConn made the announcement on Saturday afternoon.

An MRI taken on Friday revealed that Clingan injured a tendon in his right foot. He suffered the injury early in the second half of a Big East season-opening loss at Seton Hall on Wednesday and sat out practice Thursday and Friday.

It's a big blow for the fifth-ranked Huskies, who lost their best interior offensive player and feared rim protector during the first week of the Big East basketball season. They hosted St. John's Saturday night at a sold-out XL Center in Hartford.

The 7-foot-2 Clingan is averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 12 games.

Following practice Friday, redshirt sophomore Alex Karaban talked about what basketball life will be like for the Huskies if Clingan, who also happens to be his roommate, had to sit out.

"It changes how we are offensively and defensively a lot more," Karaban said.

Clingan's absence will mean a bigger role for the 6-10 junior forward Samson Johnson, who has shown flashes of his potential this season. He's averaging 5.6 points and 3.8 rebounds.

It also means coach Dan Hurley may have to rely on freshmen that have seen limited action so far this season, including 6-10 center Youssouf Singare who has played a total of 12 minutes.

Hurley also could opt to go with a smaller lineup.

After hosting St. John's Saturday, UConn will have more time to make some adjustments with a rare holiday week break until playing DePaul on Jan. 2.

An All-Big East preseason second team selection, Clingan has been battling injuries since the preseason. A foot strain kept him sidelined about a month before he returned for the regular season opener on Nov. 6. He also has dealt with an issue with his big toe.

The Huskies took advantage of Clingan's absence in October to get both Johnson and Singare more incorporated in the rotation.

"We had time when he was out to get Youssouf in and Samson in to get them adjusted," Karaban said. "Whether (Clingan) plays (against St. John's) or not, we're ready and we're well adjusted."

Johnson played well in UConn's closed scrimmages against Harvard and Virginia.

"We can draw from the closed scrimmages," Hurley said on Friday. "He had some of those under his belt."

This was expected to be a developmental season for Singare, so it's hard to imagine that he's ready to be thrown into physical, fiercely competitive Big East games.

"He's got to be ready to go here," Hurley said. "It's all hands on deck."

Freshman guard Stephon Castle also has to step up his game. He started the season playing like a potential NBA first round draft pick that he's projected to be, averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the first two games.

Then Castle missed six games with a knee injury. Since returning, he's still searching for his game, averaging five points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in four appearances off the bench.

"This team needs more from him," Hurley said. "He flashed some of his defense with blocking some shots and doing some Andre Jackson type of things defensively. We need the off-script guy that can go create offense, drive the ball, take it off the defensive glass, get us transition threes.

"Regardless of Donovan's thing ... for this team to get to where it needs to go, he's got to start having some type of similar impact like Andre did."

